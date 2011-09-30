Bayoubuzz Launches New Political And Election Hub--LouisianaPoliticsNews.com

Bayoubuzz.com, a popular Louisiana news, business, political website has just launched a new social media hub community with the domain name LouisianaPoliticsNews.com. The hub will collect and aggregate political, election news and information as well as create an organic environment for politicians, candidates, political junkies and the general public to engage.

Readers can congregate, engage in discussions, join forums, post events on the calendar, make online friends, post videos, photos and participate in the type of interaction that has made social media so popular over the past few years.

Also, on LouisianaPoliticsNews.com, interested visitors can read news articles and columns about the major upcoming elections in the state, vote in the online polls, discuss the issues and interface with Facebook.

“We invite audience members to submit videos and photos and to share them with others using other social media outlets such as Twitter and Facebook”, said Stephen Sabludowsky, Bayoubuzz’s publisher.

“Our goal is to provide a forum for free discussion, news, multi-media content that is centralized, sort of a one-stop-shop for relevant information”, Sabludowsky said. “Bayoubuzz has been an Louisiana internet brand now for over eleven years and with social media communities sprouting up, it is important to help connect the dots with audience engagement”.

Sabludowsky suggests that people visiting the LouisianaPoliticsNews.com login with their Facebook credentials so they can post photos, videos, articles, or engage in conversations with others. Their activities will then be posted on their Facebook page.

“We really recommend that the campaigns use LouisianaPoliticsNews.com and post their commercials, their calendars, their articles and get their respective messages out to the public. We will be sending the audience to that hub the various campaigns can take advantage of our targeted traffic.





