Desperate Politics? Nungesser, Dardenne Debate Louisiana Poll Results

that reports the race for Lt. Governor is at a virtual tie at 26 – 24 with a margin of error of +/- 3.5%., the Nungesser campaign responded with the following email statement “These numbers are proof that the Nungesser media campaign is starting to have an impact with voters who are responding to Billy’s proven record of results and positive vision for Louisiana’s future.

“Just 10-months ago Dardenne won the Special Election for Lt. Governor with 56% of the vote, but since then has seen a 30-point drop in his ballot strength according to these numbers,” said Nungesser consultant Kent Gates. “Billy Nungesser is in a strong position to win this race since incumbents generally don’t pick –up votes in the closing weeks of the campaign which is why Dardenne has launched a desperate (bold emphasis by Bayoubuzz), negative attack ad that seeks to exploit the devastating impact Katrina and Rita had on Louisianans and small businesses for personal political gain.”



Jay Dardenne launched his first attack video against Billy Nungesser on June 20, 2011, and has not aired one commercial talking about his record. By comparison, Nungesser has aired three TV ads with two featuring him sharing with voters his vision for Louisiana.”

After receiving the Nungesser email, Bayoubuzz asked the Dardenne to respond, which is below:

“The Nungesser spin machine can offer whatever perspective they choose. The reality is that Billy Nungesser is not running for Lt. Governor, but against Jay Dardenne using millions of his own money that he made off BP and by not paying taxes to wage a desperate (bold emphasis bhy Bayoubuzz) negative campaign.”

“Our extensive polling clearly contradicts these numbers and shows that when voters are introduced to both candidates, Jay Dardenne will once again win on Election Day.” Jason Hebert, Spokesman for the Jay Dardenne Campaign

