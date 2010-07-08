Gulf Oil Moratorium Case Defines BP Oil Spill Federal Response

Today, as the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans hears the case regarding the Gulf of Mexico Deep Water moratorium imposed by the Obama administration, the debates over the federal response to the BP spill continue. At top of the arguments are whether oil drilling is safe in the Gulf Of Mexico, whether the Obama administration ‘s moratorium is overbroad, whether the courts hearing the cases are biased and even whether the moratorium is just another example of the Obama administration taking actions actually damaging rather than aiding the recovery and the United States.