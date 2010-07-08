Gulf Oil Moratorium Case Defines BP Oil Spill Federal Response

US government attorneys are before the appeals court trying to reinstate the six month stay on certain deepwater drilling. Louisiana, already hit with the harsh impact of the oil spill is getting a double economic whammy with the federally-imposed moratorium.
The case has become a cause célèbre for many in the private and public sectors who feel the spill to be unnecessary and even draconian. It has also become a rallying cry for those who want green energy instead of black.
Interestingly, it has also taken on a personality of its own. Last month, after US Judge, Martin Feldman overturned the moratorium, media attention focused upon possible death threats upon the judge and then Feldman’s possible bias. Even today, before the ruling, some are claiming 5th circuit bias
Obviously, in Louisiana, the overwhelming sentiment appears to be in favor of lifting the ban. On Wednesday in New Orleans, when the Secretary of the Navy , Ray Mabus, who is heading the Obama Administration’s study of the long-term rebuild and restoration of the Gulf of Mexico region, the media asked numerous questions about the efficacies and the consequences of the moratorium.
In many ways, I believe the moratorium actually defines the federal response to the BP disaster. It appears to me when people are debating whether the federal government’s response is adequate and appropriate, the flip side to the question always appears to be whether the response is causing more damage to the states inflicted. The courts might decide the narrow question as to whether a moratorium should be upheld or not. Yet, no matter what the judiciary holds, the ultimate issue will be whether the federal government slipped on the very oil it tried to clean. by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com
