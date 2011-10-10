Caroline Fayard Running For Louisiana Congress Or PSC?

Passed along without comment. Caroline Fayard elicits a lot of strong opinions. Some folks find her a breath of fresh air. Others consider her a entitled princess who is more interested in power than service. Either way, she's got another couple races on her mind:

Democrat Caroline Fayard, who lost a bid to become the state’s lieutenant governor last year in a runoff, said Tuesday she is considering running for the Public Service Commission or Congress next year. Fayard said she would run against U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, if she jumps into that race. She denied that an investigation into her campaign finances caused her not to run for secretary of state in the Oct. 22 primary. “The ethics investigation had zero influence on my decision not to run,” she said. Complaints have been raised that Fayard’s family circumvented state campaign contribution limits by funneling money to her campaign through the Democratic Party.

Wow. Congress? Swinging for the fences, I guess. Since she doesn't live in Cassidy's LA-6 (although she claims Livingston Parish as her alternate home), it'll be interesting to see how she traverses that concept. Of course, as we know, you needn't live in a Congressional District to run for that seat:

18 §1275. United States senator and representative in Congress; qualifications A. No person shall be a United States senator who has not attained the age of thirty years and who has not been a citizen of the United States for nine years and who is not, when elected, an inhabitant of this state. B. No person shall be a representative in Congress who has not attained the age of twenty-five years and who has not been a citizen of the United States for seven years and who is not, when elected, an inhabitant of this state. C. Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, the qualifications for United States senators and members of the United States House of Representatives as provided in this Section shall be exclusive. Acts 1976, No. 697, §1, eff. Jan. 1, 1978.

So, godspeed to Ms. Fayard if Congress is her choosing. With the Obama turnout-wind at her back, perhaps she has a chance in an 71% white district... but probably not. We'd like to be proven wrong. It goes without saying that, since redistricting, this district has gotten worse for Democrats. She won only 33% of the vote in the new LA-06 in the run-off against Jay Dardenne. And considering the newly concerted effort to dismantle her by Republicans, wouldn't this be a high-water mark for her?

Maybe she'd fare better in PSC-2 (which is Baton Rouge Based, although it spreads into the bayou, toward Terrebonne Parish). But it has the 2nd highest Republican registration in the state (which means a lot in Louisiana, since registration still tilts heavily Democratic, despite recent trends towards independents and Republicans). I guess enough money would change this. But what's "enough"?

Maybe a party switch is in her future? Not suggesting, just speculating based on either of these ideas.

Maybe she knows something we don't. Or maybe she's just flying by the seat of her pants and suggesting random races to enter based on off-hand conversations. It's wholly possible that her meetings with DGA last spring resulted in some Demo big-wigs suggesting she try out some other territory, and she's just seizing on a comment and running with it. Most of her political career in the past year hasn't looked so wholly stragetic or well-thought out.

Let's hope she has a plan.

First Published on The Daily Kingfish

