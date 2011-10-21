How will New Orleans Saints Fare Vs. Colts With Payton In Booth

Saints coach Sean Payton returned to his team's practice on Thursday after being released from the hospital on Wednesday. Payton underwent surgery on Monday to repair a damaged knee and broken tibia, which was sustained when Jimmy Graham crashed into him on the sideline. The coach replaced assistant head coach Joe Vitt in the news briefings.

Payton gave the media an updated injury report, discussed the limitations he'll have while rehabbing the damaged areas, calling plays from the press box, being a patient instead of a teacher, and saying he had never been injured playing football.



The big question many around the league has is whether the Saints will be the same without their head coach standing on the sidelines.

According to Pat Yasinskas of ESPN, “while that will mean some adjustments, this is a staff built to handle a situation like this.”

Yasinskas notes that the Saints are rich in assistant coaches with virtually all of them being with the team now for years.

Also, the ESPN columnist says a major difference-maker is that of Vitt:

"The Saints aren’t going to be making or taking any excuses on Vitt’s watch. His style is that of a drill sergeant and his NFL coaching experience runs all the way back to the days when he was with the Colts, who were then still in Baltimore. He’s respected in the Saints’ locker room and all around the league.



“Ninety percent of the time in the NFL, that just means more money or a title to keep someone happy,’’ Payton wrote in his book “Home Team.’’ “But if you went to the dictionary and looked up 'NFL assistant head coach,' you’d see a picture of Joe Vitt.’’

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, now Drew Brees' go-to guy, will be playing for his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game on Sunday night against a depleted Colts secondary. The only other time in Saints history has tight end reached 100 yards in back-to-back games in 1979 when Henry Childs was catching passes from Archie Manning. Graham said the Bucs last week were much more aggressive in their defense against him than other teams had been. They used double coverage and had defenders chip him at the line of scrimmage to affect his routes. "In the earlier games, they just kind of let me do my thing, but after the first two drives, I knew I was going to have to start cutting harder and making sharper cut," said Graham. "I'm still new at this game," said Graham. "Right when I start to learn everything, everything changes on me."

Michel and Steve Gleason now have a boy, who checked in Wednesday night. Rivers Varisdco Gleason weighed 6 pounds and was 20 inches long. Gleason, former Saints special teams standout, was diagnosed in January with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). "Everyone is happy and healthy," said Paul Varisdco, Michel Gleason's father.

by Ed Staton

