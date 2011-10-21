All Pro Ex-Bear, Kreutz Leaving New Orleans Saints--Report

Saints center Olin Kreutz said on Friday through his agent, that's he's leaving the team because he doesn't feel like he can compete with the same level of passion on a daily basis anymore.

"He decided, 'If I can't bring the same passion every day to work, I'm not gonna just sit here and collect a paycheck,'" said Mark Bartelstein, his agent. "That's the way he is. Olin's a little different than most guys. People say all the time that it's not about the money. That's really how it is with him. It never has been."

The 14-year verteran spent the first 13 year of his career with the Bears, where he was a Pro Bowl selection for six srtraight years from 2001-2006. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Saints this offseason and missed two games with a knee injury before returning to the starting lineup last week.

by Ed Staton

