All Pro Ex-Bear, Kreutz Leaving New Orleans Saints--Report

"He decided, 'If I can't bring the same passion every day to work, I'm not gonna just sit here and collect a paycheck,'" said Mark Bartelstein, his agent. "That's the way he is. Olin's a little different than most guys. People say all the time that it's not about the money. That's really how it is with him. It never has been."
The 14-year verteran spent the first 13 year of his career with the Bears, where he was a Pro Bowl selection for six srtraight years from 2001-2006. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Saints this offseason and missed two games with a knee injury before returning to the starting lineup last week.
by Ed Staton
