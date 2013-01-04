Jindal appoints Board of Regents, Southern Board of Supervisors members

Only one day after announcing new appointees to the LSU Board of Supervisors, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, today, announced appointments to the Louisiana Board of Regents. Also, Jindal announced the appointments to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.

Below are the new appointments to the Board of Regents, the Southern University Board of Supervisors and the names of the appointments the governor made on Thursday to the LSU Board of Supervisors:

The Board of Regents is a state agency which coordinates all public higher education in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Constitution, the board is comprised of 15 gubernatorial appointees, including two gubernatorial appointees from each congressional district, and the remaining members shall be from the state at large. All appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

BOARD OF REGENTS

Joel Dupre, of New Orleans, is the President of Southern Recycling LLC. Dupre will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Edward Markle, of New Orleans, is the President of Markle & Associates. Markle will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Robert Levy, of Vienna, is the District Attorney for the 3rd Judicial District. Levy will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 5th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Richard Lipsey, of Baton Rouge, is the Chairman of Lipsey’s LLC Distributor. Lipsey will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Mark Abraham, of Lake Charles, is a Managing Partner of Gulf Island Shrimp and Seafood and Big Easy Foods. Abraham will be reappointed to serve as an at-large member, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced appointments to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College.

The Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College serves to manage and supervise the Southern University System.

According to the Louisiana Constitution, the board is comprised of 15 gubernatorial appointees, including two gubernatorial appointees from each congressional district, and the remaining members shall be from the state at large. All appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Appointments to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College:

Michael Small, of Slidell, is a Sr. Network Engineer at Computech Solutions, Inc., a Louisiana based Technology Professional Services Company. Small will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Raymond Fondel, Jr., of Lake Charles, is the owner of Raymond Fondel Jr. Insurance Agency. Fondel will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 3rd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Rev. Joe Rascoe Gant Jr., of Shreveport, is the Senior Pastor at Cavalry Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Gant will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 4th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Antonio “Tony” Clayton, of Port Allen, is the senior partner at the law firm of Clayton and Fruge’ and the Assistant District Attorney of the 18th Judicial District. Clayton will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Dr. Leon Tarver, of Baton Rouge, is the Executive Administrator of the Center of Cultural Heritage and International Programs at Southern University System at Baton Rouge. Tarver will be appointed to serve as an at-large member, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

LSU BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Appointments to the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors:

Gary Solomon, of New Orleans, is the Chairman of Crescent Bank and Trust. Solomon will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Jimmie “Beau” Martin, of Cut Off, is the owner of B & J Martin, Inc. Martin will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 3rd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Mark Romero, of New Iberia, is the Executive Vice President of Brown & Brown of Louisiana. Romero will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 3rd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Jimmy Long Sr., of Natchitoches, is a former state representative. Long will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 4th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Dr. Kelly Faircloth, of Pineville, is a chiropractor and owns the Faircloth Chiropractic Clinic in Alexandria. Dr. Faircloth will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 5th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Robert Shreve, of Baton Rouge, is the CEO of Gulf South Business Systems and Consultants. Shreve will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

John Condos, of Lake Charles, is the President of Condos Legal and Legal Medical Solution LLC. Condos will be appointed to serve as an at-large member, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Winfred Sibille, of Sunset, is a retired educator. He has worked as a teacher, principal, supervisor, assistant superintendent and legislative consultant. Sibille will be appointed to serve as an at-large member, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.