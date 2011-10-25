  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 25 October 2011 15:32

BGR Wants New Orleans Sewage And Water Board Fixed And De-Politicized

In Making the Waterworks Work: Fixing the Sewerage & Water Board’s Governance ProblemsBGR examines how the agency’s governance has contributed to its problems, presents options for reforms and makes recommendations for change.

 

Bureau of Government Research is proposing major reforms to take politics out of the Sewerage & Water Board, certain rate increasing powers for the utility and other measures to ensure competence. 

