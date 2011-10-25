BGR Wants New Orleans Sewage And Water Board Fixed And De-Politicized

Bureau of Government Research is proposing major reforms to take politics out of the Sewerage & Water Board, certain rate increasing powers for the utility and other measures to ensure competence.
In Making the Waterworks Work: Fixing the Sewerage & Water Board’s Governance Problems, BGR examines how the agency’s governance has contributed to its problems, presents options for reforms and makes recommendations for change.
