Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has flexed his new political muscles today after his re-election and after his support of dozens of successful candidates in Saturday's election by stading behind John Alario for Senate President.

Alario, who has been a stong Democrat, left the party last year and signed on as a Republican.

Alario once symbolized the Louisiana Democratic Party as Speaker of the House. Now, however, he has the full support of the newly re-elected and popular Governor.

Read more from the The Dead Pelican.

