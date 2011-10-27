Is Louisiana's Gov. Jindal Really For Limited Government?

The most recent fawning piece of pro-Jindal pimping comes from Cal Thomas who writes:

Thomas seems to take Jindal's word for it- but does he know Jindal's record? While the national media seems to be ignoring Jindal's electoral victory, they are also ignoring parts of Mr. Jindal's record- which cause some to question his dedication to "limited government."

IS THIS LIMITED GOVERNMENT? BILL BANNING USE OF CASH PASSES UNDER JINDAL

A recent bill that became law under Governor Jindal makes it illegal to use cash for second-hand sales. Mike Mesnick of Tech Dirt recently noted that support of such a law does not reflect a belief in limited government but rather, an oppressive, leviathan state.

Mesnick noted that "One of the good features of cash is the fact that it can be used anonymously. It's no surprise that the government hates that, but would you ever expect the government to actually outlaw the use of cash?

"Down in Louisiana, a recently passed law completely outlaws the use of cash in transactions for secondhand goods. When I read the story, I thought it was so crazy that it had to be a misunderstanding." See full story here.

NOT EXACTLY PRO-BUSINESS!

JINDAL SUPPORTS EDWARDS CRONY FOR SENATE PRESIDENT

Jindal's public support for John Alario as senate president has drawn the ire of Louisiana conservatives. Was backing John Alario a conservative thing to do? I depends on whom you ask, but in 2007, Jindal's own party went after Alario with attack ads portraying him as a corrupt politician who tarnished Louisiana's reputation. See the ad here. Conservative, state-wide talk radio host Moon Griffon was the first to point this out

Shreveport pollster Elliot Stonecipher said that "The governor's choice of John Alario for this key leadership position - virtually certain to be agreed to by a majority of state senators - is the period at the end of the sentence about our governor's 'ethics gold standard' claim.

"The story is over. Gov. Jindal's claim was and is bogus."

