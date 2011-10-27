Jindal Appoints New Press Secretary, Collins And Deputy Communications, Baer

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal continued reshaping his second term by announcing that Aaron Baer will serve as Deputy Communications Director and Frank Collins III will serve as Press Secretary, following the appointment of Kyle Plotkin as Communications Director. Both Plotkin and Collins will begin their new roles on December 1. Baer’s start date will be November 20.

Here is the information provided by the Jindal Administration:

Aaron Baer, originally of Topeka, KS, most recently served as Communications Director for Governor Jindal's re-election campaign in 2011. Prior to joining the campaign, he served as Communications Director for the Republican Party of Louisiana. Previously, Baer worked in research and communications on former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's 2008 presidential campaign, at the Republican National Committee and for former President George W. Bush's re-election campaign. Baer received his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX.



Frank Collins III, originally of Stonewall, LA, most recently served as Governor Jindal’s Deputy Press Secretary. Previously, Collins served as Assistant Press Secretary to Governor Jindal, press assistant during Governor Jindal’s transition, and a field director for the Governor’s campaign in 2007. Collins has a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Kyle Plotkin is taking over the position previously held by Melissa Sellers who will be leaving the administration.

