Alan Levine To Leave Louisiana Jindal Administration For Private Sector

Governor Jindal said, “I could not be more proud of the job Alan has done for
“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this year applauded DHH for its efficiency in Medicaid. Alan’s crackdown on Medicaid fraud is paying off for
Secretary Levine said, “Serving the people of
Some highlights of Levine’s tenure include: his leadership during two major hurricanes which led to the largest medical evacuation in the history of the United States, management of the state’s response to the H1N1 pandemic - which led to Louisiana being recognized by the United States Centers for Disease Control for Louisiana’s leadership in the distribution of vaccines, key involvement in the response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill incident, major mental health reforms that have led to an infusion of more than $24 million into community based services in New Orleans and a movement away from institutional-based services, expansion of community-based services for persons with developmental disabilities, advocating for and implementing the Health Care Consumer’s Right to Know Act - providing reliable information for consumers on the value of services in hospitals, nursing homes and health plans, leading the collaborative effort to develop a new teaching hospital partnership in Baton Rouge and expand teaching programs and access for the poor, and the implementation of privatization efforts and institutional downsizing that will save millions of dollars for Louisiana’s taxpayers.
With the passage of the 2011 state budget, the Legislature provided final approval to move forward with Levine’s proposal for a massive restructuring of Medicaid, the health care program for the poor. Levine has also been outspoken on the national health care reforms, and has been called as a witness and expert by Congress on several occasions.
With the appointment of Bruce Greenstein to succeed Levine, the Governor selected someone with a national reputation in health policy and experience in reforming Medicaid.
Governor Jindal said, “Transforming our Medicaid system is a top priority, and in replacing Alan, we wanted someone with experience in Medicaid reform. Bruce Greenstein not only has incredible experience in working with states to implement their unique reforms, he also has practical experience in the private sector. As the worldwide leader in health care for Microsoft, Bruce has worked with governments all over the world to improve public health and health outcomes.”
Alan Levine said, “I have known Bruce for several years, and have a great deal of respect for his capacity, his knowledge and his enthusiasm. I don’t think the Governor could possibly have chosen a better match for what
Bruce Greenstein said, “I am looking forward to serving on Governor Jindal’s team and I’m humbled to be asked to serve. DHH has embarked upon many initiatives that will improve lives and make government work more effectively, and I will work hard every day to support the efforts of our team to implement those reforms. My first priority will be to make sure we don’t miss a beat in our hurricane planning efforts and to continue during and after this oil spill crisis to protect the health of Louisianians.
“Fundamentally transforming Medicaid to become a high performing system of care is clearly a priority for the Legislature and the Governor, and I plan to devote my efforts to ensuring this is implemented well. I know I will learn a lot, and I look forward to meeting with the stakeholders to get their input. Cindy and I look forward to moving our daughters to
Bruce Greenstein, of Sammamish, Washington, currently serves as managing director of world wide health for Microsoft Corp. At Microsoft, Greenstein leads the development and execution of Microsoft’s strategy for the worldwide health and human service market. In this role, he works with governments and health systems around the world, including ministries of health, state health organizations, local authorities and hospital systems, social and human service organizations and other companies.
Prior to Microsoft, Greenstein was Vice President of CNSI, a
Greenstein also served in a number of public sector areas, including service as the Associate Regional Administrator and as the Director of Waivers and Demonstrations for the United States Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. There, he oversaw state Medicaid programs in the northeast
Prior to his work in the executive branch, Mr. Greenstein was a healthcare expert for the United States Congress, serving at the Government Accountability Office (GAO). There, he provided analysis and testimony to Congress on various health policies. While serving in the administration of Governor Lawton Chiles in
Greenstein is a health economist, and graduated from
Levine’s final official day will be August 1, and Greenstein is expected to begin full-time September 13. During the interim period after August 1, Governor Jindal plans to appoint DHH Deputy Secretary Anthony Keck to serve as Acting Secretary. Levine and Greenstein will work over the next month to ensure an orderly transition.
(Jindal Administation press release)
Bayoubuzz videos of Alan Levine