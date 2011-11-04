Another High Tech Lynch Mob Media Feasting On Herman Cain

The “lame stream” news media in this country is despicable, never failing to act as willing accomplices of the liberal Democratic Party. Studies by Robert Lichter and others have shown that the vast majority of the mainstream news media vote for Democratic candidates and support liberal positions. In every presidential election since 1964, Richter showed that more than 81 percent of the media “elite” voted for the Democratic presidential nominee. Even in years of Republican landslides, such as 1972, almost all of the media voted for the Democrat presidential candidate.

These voting patterns lead to liberally biased news coverage. What was true in 1972 is true today among the media elite, based on the East Coast. Even with talk radio and the Internet and thousands of smaller news sites, the media elite still drives coverage of political issues.

This bias is apparent when a liberal Democrat is involved in a scandal. In such a case, the media rushes in to support that candidate. For example, even though the liberal media spent years covering for former President Bill Clinton, the conservative website the Drudge Report exposed the Monica Lewinsky scandal. After it was revealed, the big media had to follow. It was later discovered that Newsweek magazine knew about Clinton’s relationship with Lewinsky, but covered it up.

The whole Impeachment saga was one in which the media blamed Republicans for dragging the country through the process and Clinton was exonerated. Even though Bill Clinton was accused of rape by Juanita Broaddrick, sexual assault by Kathleen Willey, and sexual harassment by Paula Jones, the media gave him a pass. Even though he lied about his sexual relationships with Gennifer Flowers and Monica Lewinsky and in the process committed perjury and misled the American people, somehow the Republicans were the villains.

During the Clinton scandals, the media constantly defended the President and accused the various women of being “bimbos” or even worse. Instead of praising the women for having the courage to come forward, the media treated the Clinton accusers with disdain.

The same type of media behavior is on display whenever a liberal is charged with a sexual offense. Last year, a massage therapist claimed that former Vice President Al Gore had sexually assaulted her. In fact, she referred to the Nobel Prize winning blowhard as a “sex crazed poodle.” The media yawned and tried to destroy the reputation of the massage therapist.

In the case of former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, he lied about an affair and a love child with a campaign staffer. This relationship took place while his wife was dying with cancer. The media was uninterested in the reports and it was only the investigative work of the National Enquirer that shamed the rest of the media into covering the story. Today, Edwards is being prosecuted for using campaign funds to hide the affair.

Fast forward to today and the media is in attack mode, trying to destroy the presidential campaign of Herman Cain. Cain is being targeted because he is a conservative black man rising in the polls. He is a threat to the moderate GOP establishment and to the monolithic hold that the Democratic Party has on the black vote, so he must be destroyed.

Unlike Edwards, he is not being charged with an affair or financial misconduct. Unlike Clinton and Gore, he is not being charged with sexual assault. It seems that over a decade ago, the National Restaurant Association made a payment to at least one woman who alleged Cain committed some sort of sexual harassment. Supposedly, two other women are alleging some sort of inappropriate behavior by Cain when he served as an executive with the National Restaurant Association.

Despite confidentiality agreements, the media is in overdrive, trying to torpedo Cain’s chances for the nomination. Compared to what Bill Clinton was accused of doing, Cain’s alleged behavior was mild. He is accused of inappropriate comments and physical gestures. In other words, it might have been a misdemeanor in the world of sexual harassment, certainly not a felony.

The wall to wall media coverage highlights political analysts who are attacking Cain for not being more forthcoming, even though the supposed behavior occurred over a decade ago. Any person would have a hard time remembering exact circumstances from the 1990’s, but the media is not giving Cain any benefit of the doubt. He is guilty until proven innocent, just the exact opposite of their standard for Bill Clinton.

Fortunately, the American people are ignoring the media and increasing their contributions to Cain. As of today, Cain is withstanding the attacks and surging in the polls. In fact, a new poll shows Cain leading Romney by several points.

Hopefully, the American people will realize they are being played for fools once again by the liberal media.



This case is reminiscent of that “high tech lynching” in 1991 when conservative Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had to undergo aggressive examination from Democrats and the media over ridiculous sexual harassment charges from Anita Hill. In the end, Ms. Hill did not claim rape, assault or any inappropriate touching, but something about a pubic hair on a can of coke.

Like Cain, Thomas was targeted because he is a conservative black man. Thomas survived to become a great Supreme Court Justice. For the sake of fairness and the future of our country, let’s hope and pray that Cain can also survive this insipid liberal media attack.

