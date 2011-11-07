A Jazzy Gala: Preservation Hall At 50 Showcases Song Of New Orleans 

Then, add notes of celebration for a world-wide recognized institution of music combined with the chords of hope showcasing a new state-of-the-art room where the best musicians can entertain in a comfortable and most-inviting setting.

Visualize a chicory-blend of New Orleans history and its future.



That is my description of what I saw, heard and experienced on Friday when the Louisiana Museum Foundation on behalf of the Louisiana State Museum held the festive opening of Preservation Hall at 50 celebrating the Jazz Exhibit and a Preview of the Old U.S. Mint Jazz Venue. The event was held both indoors and on the grounds of the Old U.S. Mint on Esplanade Avenue lining the French Quarter.



Some of New Orleans best restaurants provided the delectable cuisine of local flavors. The Preservation Hall Jazz All Stars, Preservation Hall Junior Jazz and Heritage Brass Band, Rebirth Brass Band and the Roots of Music showed why jazz is the forever sounds of New Orleans. .



Co-curated by Preservation Hall and the Louisiana State Museum, Preservation Hall at 50 tells the story of the New Orleans music landmark from the early 1960s to the present through artifacts, photographs, film and audio clips, interviews and oral histories. Allan and Sandra Jaffe founded the famed music hall on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter in 1961, a time of renewed international interest in traditional New Orleans jazz.

