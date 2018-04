Imagine baby sitting for a one year old and a two-year old at a house (that is not yours but your aunt's)when suddenly robbers break into the New Orleans East premise, and puts guns direclty to the heads of the young toddlers.

According to WGNO-TV, this is what occured Wednesday afternoon.

But the storry gets more wierd.

The babysitter, only 20 years old, managed to talk her way to safety with one of the three masked men saying to the babysitter upon leaving, "this is your lucky day."