Detectives want ABC Final Witness dismembering info in Jaren Lockhart probe

ABC26 WGNO’s reporter and anchor Sheldon Fox has detailed two more reports Thursday night, one that could further implicate one of the murder suspects, Margaret Sanchez, even further. The other report provides information as to the relationship between the two arrestees Sanchez and Terry Speaks, both accused of murdering Lockhart. In the first report, Fox has written that, “Detectives in Hancock County say they are leaning on WGNO and ABC for key info in the Jaren Lockhart murder investigation. It has to do with what aired Wednesday night and a suspect's network debut.

Murder suspect Margaret Sanchez appeared in a previously recorded interview with ABC's Final Witness, a crime show chronicling the 2006 killing and dismembering of Addie Hall, a French Quarter bartender, who was killed cut up and cooked by her boyfriend.

Detectives consider the episode part of the Jaren Lockhart murder investigation and have reached out to ABC and the show's independent production company for all the raw video and interviews connected to the program which aired Wednesday night on WGNO.

Read more



In the second report, Fox reported that :

Hancock County investigators say while Terry Speaks and Margaret Sanchez aren't saying much during questioning, Sanchez did vent over a Bourbon Street wedding she said she had with Speaks, a marriage that turned out not to be legit.

Detectives tell us Sanchez said she and Speaks were married earlier this year by a minister who also works as a doorman in Bourbon's 300 block.

Cops who interviewed her said she was miffed when she later learned she wasn't legally married

Lockhart, Sanchez and Speaks were seen leaving Temptations night club last month days before Lockhart's body parts washed ashore on Mississippi

Read more



