  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Cain, Perry Media Frenzies Show Bias By The Gored
Friday, 11 November 2011 12:05

Cain, Perry Media Frenzies Show Bias By The Gored

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

bimbo-pizza2This past week, there have been two major media frenzies.

The first has focused upon the alleged sexual harassment charges made against Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain, who has spent much time lately denying the claims.

 

Without opining on the merits of any of the claims, I find it interesting to compare those denials with those from another scandal.

Interestingly, many who defended Clinton regarding the Lewinsky scandal are in the front of the lines attacking Cain.  Not surprisingly, many of those who were leading the accusing charges are now angry that allegations are even being made against Cain.

The other frenzy, of course, focuses upon the most publicized “oops” in American Presidential Politics in recent history.

Rick Perry might not have a career as our next U.S. President, in part because of his major mental lapse which appears to have torpedoed his already drowning campaign.

However, many of those who are laughing endlessly at Perry’s gaffe have been totally quiet about one of the most public blunders in television history--one which has, by comparison, received very little media attention.

Which says volumes about the relevance of that old expression  that “it depends upon whose ox is being GOREd”

steve_sabludowsky01By Stehen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com 


Watch Bayoubuzz Videos: 

Howling Success 

Preservation Hall at 50…

Save up to 80% on Office Equipment for your BusinessNew Orleans DA

Join Our Mailing List

Published in Latest Buzz
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « Attorney General Eric Holder Should Be Fired Political Conspiracy Theories Trump Reality During Louisiana PSC's Broadband Meeting »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1