Ivory Out, Ingram In As New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons Clash

The New Orleans Saints ‘s weapons could be limited today due to injuries as the team faces its primary rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Both are competing for the number one spot in the South division as the league moves towards playoffs.

According to ESPN’s Pat Yasinskas, the “New Orleans Saints will be without injured running back Chris Ivory(hamstring) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (stomach).



However, the Saints will be getting back the services of Mark Ingram, who had missed two games with an injury. Yasinskas also states that Robinson joins linebacker Jonathan Vilma (knee), Korey Hall, tackle Ray Willis, receiver Adrian Arrington and defensive end Turk McBride.

SOME hither, others yon: Saints coach Sean Payton joined Friday night's edition of NBC SportsTalk on VERSUS and said there's no update as to the contract talks between the team and Drew Brees. Signed in 2006, Brees' six- year deal expires after the current season. Though the parties were talking earlier this year, no progress has been made in recent weeks....



Attorney Mark Florio, who publishes Pro Football Talk.com, raises the question of how it will play out. "Regarded as a consummate team player, what will Brees do if/when the Saints apply the franchise tag?" writes Florio. "Brees would eventually have to choose between signing the one-year tender and staying away from the practice field for all or part of the offseason training program, training camp, and preseason. Like other franchise players, he could ultimately show up on the eve of the regular- season opener and collect the full amount of his guaranteed one-year salary."....



But Payton said he sees no set of circumstances in which Brees won't be the team's starting quarterback in 2012. Given that Payton has signed a long-term extension of his own, there's no reason to doubt the coach in any way...

Trivia quiz: Who is the youngest player to ever win the Heisman Trophy?...The Cardinals have won two games this season and the decisive points in each win were scored by rookie cornerback Patrick Peterson of LSU via punt returns. Because he's with a team that is struggling and he doesn't play quarterback, he doesn't get as much attention as the other 2011 rookies...Trivia quiz answer: Mark Ingram. He was 19 years, one month, l week and 1 day old when he won the award....

