Jindal Appoints GNO Expressway Commission, Louisiana Board of Pharmacy Members

The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission serves to regulate, operate and control the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, which includes the bridge system and the causeway approach road system on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain .

Louisiana Gov. Jindal continued to make appointments to various boards and commissions today by naming Peter Egan and Capt. Michael Lorino to the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and by naming Don Resweber to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy.

Appointments to the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission:

Peter Egan, of Covington, is the CEO of Egan Healthcare Services. Egan will be appointed to serve as a member of St. Tammany Parish, in the seat that alternates between Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes, who was recommended by the St. Tammany Parish Legislative Delegation, as required by statute.

Capt. Michael Lorino, Jr., of Madisonville, is the President of the Associated Branch Pilots Association. Lorino will be appointed to serve as a member from St. Tammany Parish recommended by the St. Tammany Parish legislative delegation, as required by statute.

The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to regulate the practice of pharmacy in Louisiana in the interest of health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the state of Louisiana.

Don Resweber, of St. Martinville, is retired and is the former Owner & Manager of Tuffy’s Chevron. He also served as the President of Gulf Coast Safety Group and as Safety Manager for Penrod Drilling. Resweber will be appointed to serve as an at-large member representing the consumers of Louisiana , as required by statute.

On Thursday, Jindal announced appointments to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council.

Clark Cosse, of Baton Rouge, is the Chief Governmental Officer and General Counsel for the Louisiana Hospital Association. Cosse will be reappointed to serve as a member of the general public, as required by statute.

Charles Davoli, of Baton Rouge, is a self-employed attorney. Davoli will be reappointed to serve as a representative of labor who is presently or formerly affiliated with labor, as required by statute.

William Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, is a partner at The Work Injury Center of Louisiana and is a member of the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce. Hawkins will be reappointed to serve as a licensed attorney who has previously represented claimants in workers’ compensation claims, as required by statute.

Dennis Juge, of Metairie, is an attorney with Juge, Napolitano, Gilbeau, Ruli, Frieman & Whiteley. Juge will be reappointed to serve as a licensed attorney who has previously represented employers in workers' compensation claims, as required by statute.

Jim Patterson, of Baton Rouge, is the Vice President of Governmental Relations at the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry. Patterson will be reappointed to serve as a representative of business interests in Louisiana , as required by statute.

Roy O Martin, of Alexandria, is the President & CFO of RoyOMartin Lumber Company. Martin will be appointed to serve as a representative of business interests in Louisiana , as required by statute.

Other appointments

Dr. Herman Oscar Blackwood, III, of Shreveport, is an orthodontist and the Owner of Dr. Herman O. Blackwood III, DDS. Blackwood was nominated for reappointment by the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry to serve as a representative of the 7th Dental District, as required by statute.

Dino Taylor, of Monroe, is the President of Cartown and is a member of the Louisiana Independent Auto Dealers Association. Taylor will be appointed to serve as a licensed used motor vehicle or recreational product dealer, selected from the fifth public service commission district, as required by statute.

