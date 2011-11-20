Brees Not Short On Long Passes For New Orleans Saints

Brett Favre, Bert Jones and JaMarcus Russell could throw a football out of sight. Drew Brees doesn't have that kind of arm strength, but when you look at the numbers, he is most the most efficient passer in the NFL on long throws. Brees was at his long-throwing best in the victory over the Falcons last Sunday when he completed 66.78 per cent of his deep passes, including two for touchdowns.



According to ESPN Stats & Information, Brees has completed a league-high 62.5 per cent (15-of-24 of his passes 21 or more yards. On those throws, Brees has four touchdowns, no interceptions and is No. 1 in passer rating at 145.8.



The other category that reflects arm strength is passing outside the numbers. Brees has completed 70 of 106 attempts in those situations and he leads the league in touchdowns (10) and NFL passer rating (111.0).



On throws outside the numbers, the other three NFC South quarterbacks aren't up there with Brees. Josh Freeman is No. 7 in the league with a 60.5 completions percentage (52-of-86) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.



Cam Newton is No. 15 at 59.1 per cent (68-of-115). He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions. Matt Ryan is No. 18 at 57.3 per cent (63-of-110) with four touchdowns and one interception.



Now, in terms of arm strength, we can look to Brees.



Brees was interviewed on Thursday night by Jay Leno on the "Tonight" show. Brees was standing in front of his locker at the Saints training facility for the interview. Will Smith was interviewed by Jim Rome on "Rome is Burning."



The Saints aren't practicing this week while enjoying a bye week after 10 weeks of games. Coach Sean Payton changed his bye week schedule after the Saints went 0-3 (2006-08) in games following bye weeks so he made some changes and has won two straight games after bye weeks -- no practices during bye weeks.



"After 10 weeks, you need a break physically and mentally," said Brees. "That's a week when you can re-charge yourself for the remaining games."



Ed Staton

