  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • BP Oil Spill: Obama Adm. To Issue New Drilling Moratorium
Monday, 12 July 2010 16:05

BP Oil Spill: Obama Adm. To Issue New Drilling Moratorium

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Jindal's legacy: Windfall for his attorney, donors but shortfalls for Louisiana Jindal right for calling DOJ's bluff on voucher lawsuit »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1