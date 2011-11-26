Grambling Heads To SWAC After Besting Southern In Bayou Classic

Grambling State won the XXXVIII State Farm Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome beating southern 36-12.
After doing so, Grambling heads to the SWAC Championship Game Eastern Division winner Alabama A&M (8-3, 7-2) in the championship game Dec. 10 in Birmingham, Ala.
In the Bayou Classic, Grambling State now leads the series 30-29. It was only the second time Doug Williams, who is now in his second stint with Grambling, has beaten the arch-rival. Freshman D.J. Williams threw three touchdowns to Mario Louis. Williams completed 11 of 17 passes for 174 yards with one interception.