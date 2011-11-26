  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Grambling Heads To SWAC After Besting Southern In Bayou Classic
Saturday, 26 November 2011 19:00

Grambling Heads To SWAC After Besting Southern In Bayou Classic

Rate this item
(0 votes)

bayou-classicGrambling State won the XXXVIII State Farm Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome beating southern 36-12.

 After doing so, Grambling heads to the SWAC Championship Game Eastern Division winner Alabama A&M (8-3, 7-2) in the championship game Dec. 10 in Birmingham, Ala.

In the Bayou Classic, Grambling State now leads the series 30-29. It was only the second time Doug Williams, who is now in his second stint with Grambling, has beaten the arch-rival.
Freshman D.J. Williams threw three touchdowns to Mario Louis. Williams completed 11 of 17 passes for 174 yards with one interception.

(Shop Louisiana Sports Talk and save 20 % on sale LSU merchandise).

(Visit Louisiana Sports Talk for your LSU National Championship merchandise.)

.Join Our Mailing List

Grambling-Southern Tweets

 CHANi SiLLY 
2prosperous4u  CHANi SiLLY  
Watching this grambling and southern game...looks like AAMU will be playing grambling in SWAC.

n a o m i  
NaeeTaughtUWell n a o m i   
Southern band>Grambling band. Southern Football Team<Grambling Football Team. Its the same every year

Jeremy Sanford
Mr_Controversy1 Jeremy Sanford 
JSU's Sonic Boom of the South & Prancing J-Settes >>>>> all SWAC band and dancers, especially this mess Southern &Grambling got!!

D.D.E. Taylor
iAmTruthKilla D.D.E. Taylor 
Grambling commerical >>>> Southern Commerical

Dixie Normas
DatdudeFeist Dixie Normas 
Southern vs Grambling < Law and Order SVU

Hi, i'm Dontrell™ ♔
dabosss_ Hi, i'm Dontrell™ ♔ 
GRAMBLING FOOOTBAll >> southern football .. SOUTHERNBAND -&DANCERS >>>>> grambling band and dancers !!

HBCU Digest
HBCUDigest HBCU Digest 
53 yard field goal good for Grambling. Leads 3-0 over Southern in 1st Q

Mayweather MoneyTeam
iCeeWeezy Mayweather MoneyTeam 
Growing up in Louisiana no matter what school you go to, you either gotta chose Grambling or Southern!

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

www.bayoubuzz.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « New York Giants In Must Game vs. New Orleans Saints LSU Tigers, Arkansas: Mathieu, Petrino and Tweets »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1