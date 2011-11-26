Grambling Heads To SWAC After Besting Southern In Bayou Classic

Grambling State won the XXXVIII State Farm Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome beating southern 36-12.

After doing so, Grambling heads to the SWAC Championship Game Eastern Division winner Alabama A&M (8-3, 7-2) in the championship game Dec. 10 in Birmingham, Ala.

In the Bayou Classic, Grambling State now leads the series 30-29. It was only the second time Doug Williams, who is now in his second stint with Grambling, has beaten the arch-rival.

Freshman D.J. Williams threw three touchdowns to Mario Louis. Williams completed 11 of 17 passes for 174 yards with one interception.

(Shop Louisiana Sports Talk and save 20 % on sale LSU merchandise).

(Visit Louisiana Sports Talk for your LSU National Championship merchandise.)

.Join Our Mailing List



Grambling-Southern Tweets





2prosperous4u  CHANi SiLLY  Watching this grambling and southern game...looks like AAMU will be playing grambling in SWAC. 2 hours ago

NaeeTaughtUWell n a o m i   Southern band>Grambling band. Southern Football Team<Grambling Football Team. Its the same every year 3 hours ago

Mr_Controversy1 Jeremy Sanford JSU's Sonic Boom of the South & Prancing J-Settes >>>>> all SWAC band and dancers, especially this mess Southern &Grambling got!! 3 hours ago

iAmTruthKilla D.D.E. Taylor Grambling commerical >>>> Southern Commerical 4 hours ago

DatdudeFeist Dixie Normas Southern vs Grambling < Law and Order SVU 4 hours ago

dabosss_ Hi, i'm Dontrell™ ♔ GRAMBLING FOOOTBAll >> southern football .. SOUTHERNBAND -&DANCERS >>>>> grambling band and dancers !! 4 hours ago

HBCUDigest HBCU Digest 53 yard field goal good for Grambling. Leads 3-0 over Southern in 1st Q 5 hours ago