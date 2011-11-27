  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Black Friday Sharp Gains Mean Record Cyber Monday
Sunday, 27 November 2011 18:06

Black Friday Sharp Gains Mean Record Cyber Monday

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

e-commerceSo far, it is not a black Friday nor will it likely be a "turkey" of a Cyber Monday this e-commerce-holiday season as comScore today reported for the holiday season-to-date, $12.7 billion has been spent online, marking a 15-percent increase versus the corresponding days last year.  Perhaps more astounding,  Black Friday (November 25) saw $816 million in online sales, making it the heaviest online spending day to date in 2011 and representing a 26-percent increase versus Black Friday 2010. Thanksgiving Day (November 24), while traditionally a lighter day for online holiday spending, achieved a strong 18-percent increase to $479 million. 

 

2011 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2010
Non-Travel (Retail) Spending
Excludes Auctions and Large Corporate Purchases
Total U.S. – Home & Work Locations
Source: comScore, Inc.

Millions ($)

2010

2011

Percent Change

November 1 – 25

$11,093

$12,737

15%

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24)

$407

$479

18%

Black Friday (Nov. 25)

$648

$816

26%
comScore

 

Who says that domain names don’t matter?  Or that “deal “sites are a thing of the cyber-past.   Here are comparisons from last year in the Black Friday-deal space: 

Unique Visitors to Selected Sites Featuring Black Friday Deals
Nov. 21-25, 2011 vs. Nov. 22-26, 2010
Total U.S. – Home & Work Locations
Source: comScore, Inc.

 

Unique Visitors (000)

Nov. 22-26, 2010

Nov. 21-25, 2011

Percent Change

bfads.net

2,607

3,926

51%

theblackfriday.com

1,364

3,234

137%

blackfriday2011.com*

1,612

1,854

15%

blackfriday.com

668

621

-7%

blackfriday.fm

399

532

33%

gottadeal.com

270

424

57%

*Site was known as BlackFriday2010.com in 2010

 

And who was the top online retailer this Black Friday?  Amazon with WalMart, Best Buy, Target and Apple following.

Most Visited Retailer Properties on Black Friday
Excludes Auction Sites (e.g. eBay)
Black Friday 2011 vs. Black Friday 2010
Total U.S. – Home & Work Locations
Source: comScore, Inc.

Retail Property

1

Amazon

2

Walmart

3

Best Buy

4

Target

5

Apple

What Black Friday this past months numbers are telling us is this--on Cyber Monday, tomorrow, online shopping will likely make a big dent into traditional gift-buying which means that shoppers will browse and then shop, shop shop until their fingers drop.

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Popsicles Will Fall Before NY Giants Beat New Orleans Saints LSU, Who or Alabama In BCS Championship Game? »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1