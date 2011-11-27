Black Friday Sharp Gains Mean Record Cyber Monday

So far, it is not a black Friday nor will it likely be a "turkey" of a Cyber Monday this e-commerce-holiday season as comScore today reported for the holiday season-to-date, $12.7 billion has been spent online, marking a 15-percent increase versus the corresponding days last year. Perhaps more astounding, Black Friday (November 25) saw $816 million in online sales, making it the heaviest online spending day to date in 2011 and representing a 26-percent increase versus Black Friday 2010. Thanksgiving Day (November 24), while traditionally a lighter day for online holiday spending, achieved a strong 18-percent increase to $479 million.

2011 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2010

Non-Travel (Retail) Spending

Excludes Auctions and Large Corporate Purchases

Total U.S. – Home & Work Locations

Source: comScore, Inc. Millions ($) 2010 2011 Percent Change November 1 – 25 $11,093 $12,737 15% Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) $407 $479 18% Black Friday (Nov. 25) $648 $816 26%

comScore

Who says that domain names don’t matter? Or that “deal “sites are a thing of the cyber-past. Here are comparisons from last year in the Black Friday-deal space:

Unique Visitors to Selected Sites Featuring Black Friday Deals

Nov. 21-25, 2011 vs. Nov. 22-26, 2010

Total U.S. – Home & Work Locations

Source: comScore, Inc. Unique Visitors (000) Nov. 22-26, 2010 Nov. 21-25, 2011 Percent Change bfads.net 2,607 3,926 51% theblackfriday.com 1,364 3,234 137% blackfriday2011.com* 1,612 1,854 15% blackfriday.com 668 621 -7% blackfriday.fm 399 532 33% gottadeal.com 270 424 57%

*Site was known as BlackFriday2010.com in 2010

And who was the top online retailer this Black Friday? Amazon with WalMart, Best Buy, Target and Apple following.

Most Visited Retailer Properties on Black Friday

Excludes Auction Sites (e.g. eBay)

Black Friday 2011 vs. Black Friday 2010

Total U.S. – Home & Work Locations

Source: comScore, Inc. Retail Property 1 Amazon 2 Walmart 3 Best Buy 4 Target 5 Apple

What Black Friday this past months numbers are telling us is this--on Cyber Monday, tomorrow, online shopping will likely make a big dent into traditional gift-buying which means that shoppers will browse and then shop, shop shop until their fingers drop.