Black Friday Sharp Gains Mean Record Cyber Monday

2011 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2010
Millions ($)
2010
2011
Percent Change
November 1 – 25
$11,093
$12,737
15%
Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24)
$407
$479
18%
Black Friday (Nov. 25)
$648
$816
26%
Who says that domain names don’t matter? Or that “deal “sites are a thing of the cyber-past. Here are comparisons from last year in the Black Friday-deal space:
Unique Visitors to Selected Sites Featuring Black Friday Deals
Unique Visitors (000)
Nov. 22-26, 2010
Nov. 21-25, 2011
Percent Change
bfads.net
2,607
3,926
51%
theblackfriday.com
1,364
3,234
137%
blackfriday2011.com*
1,612
1,854
15%
blackfriday.com
668
621
-7%
blackfriday.fm
399
532
33%
gottadeal.com
270
424
57%
*Site was known as BlackFriday2010.com in 2010
And who was the top online retailer this Black Friday? Amazon with WalMart, Best Buy, Target and Apple following.
Most Visited Retailer Properties on Black Friday
Retail Property
1
Amazon
2
Walmart
3
Best Buy
4
Target
5
Apple
What Black Friday this past months numbers are telling us is this--on Cyber Monday, tomorrow, online shopping will likely make a big dent into traditional gift-buying which means that shoppers will browse and then shop, shop shop until their fingers drop.