Herman Cain Calls Affair Accusation By Ginger White-- Dirty Politics, Smear Tactics

Earlier today, Cain disclosed on CNN that a woman that he admitted knowing was making a claim of "an affair" of which he denied. In reference to prior allegations of sexual harrasment, Cain said on CNN, "here we go again". The Georgia woman is claiming that she has had a thirteen year affair with her that ended prior to his running for office.

In response to a new allegation apparently being made by a Georgia woman, Ginger White, against Herman Cain, the Friends of Herman Cain released the statement below to the media.

Below is the response from the Cain campaign.

"Detractors are trying once again to derail the Cain Train with more accusations of past events that never happened. The Cain Campaign is not surprised that another female accuser has come forward due to the fact that earlier allegations were unable to force Herman Cain to drop his presidential bid to renew America.

“The American public is tired of dirty politics and smear tactics as evident of their tremendous outpouring of support for me, my family and my campaign this past month. I am running for President of the United States of America and the reality is that there are individuals out there that favor the status quo of higher taxes, more government and political cronyism and they are afraid of a Cain Presidency,” said Mr. Cain."



“I have spoken directly to the American people and have been 100% honest with them. My plan is to continue to spread my vision on how I would renew America and keep her safe. I will not fight false claims as it is not what America needs or wants,” continued Mr. Cain.



