Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints approach two-minute warning in contract skirmish

Alternatively, the quarterback could accept the tag deal for a “paltry” $16.371 million and be disgruntled. That type of attitude which could be overt or subliminal could carry over to the rest of the players who are trying to heal their bountygate wounds and face angry crowds outside of its home court being led with part-time coaches and general managers, in the first place.
If one trusts conventional wisdom, sometime before the drop-dead date and time, Brees will be happily sporting a Saints cap along with owner Tom Benson and both will be all smiles as if they were best of pals.
Both Brees and Benson have said over the past months that a contract will be done.
Let’s see if they are willing to put their money where their mouths are.
New Orleans Saints, Brees, Payton In Year of Divorces?
{jvotesystem poll=|14|}
Discuss the Saints-Brees contract talks