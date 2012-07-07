Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints approach two-minute warning in contract skirmish

The clock is ticking for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints as both and the fans are now approaching the two-minute warning.

The Saints must sign Drew Brees before July 16 at 4:00 E.T.

Very few people expect Brees and the Saints to fall out of a contract this year. Should that day past and no deal, the Saints could be without its face, voice and arm of the team should Brees opt out for the season. Brees, in turn, if the seemingly impossible would occur, could lose millions in endorsements and the future opportunities to hit the national media circuits.