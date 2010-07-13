BP Oil Spill: U S Sends BP 99.7M Bill

With the background that various organization claiming that BP has not paid the United Statescosts associated with the spill, here is a statement by teh Unified Command

WASHINGTON - The Obama Administration today sent a fourth bill for $99.7 million to BP and other responsible parties for response and recovery operations relating to the BP/Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.



As a responsible party, BP is financially responsible for all costs associated with the response to the spill, including efforts to stop the leak at its source, reduce the spread of oil, protect the shoreline and mitigate damages, as well as long term recovery efforts to ensure that all individuals and communities impacted by the spill are made whole.



To provide full transparency of the ongoing efforts and to ensure that the American public is not held accountable for the costs of response and recovery activities, the Federal Government bills BP and the other responsible parties regularly for costs incurred by the Federal On-Scene Coordinator to support Federal, State, and local response efforts and ensure the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund is reimbursed on an ongoing basis.



This is the fourth bill the Administration has sent to date. BP and other responsible parties have paid the first three bills, totaling $122.3 million, in full.