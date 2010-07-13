BP Oil Spill: U S Sends BP 99.7M Bill

With the background that various organization claiming that BP has not paid the United Statescosts associated with the spill, here is a statement by teh Unified Command
WASHINGTON - The Obama Administration today sent a fourth bill for $99.7 million to BP and other responsible parties for response and recovery operations relating to the BP/Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
As a responsible party, BP is financially responsible for all costs associated with the response to the spill, including efforts to stop the leak at its source, reduce the spread of oil, protect the shoreline and mitigate damages, as well as long term recovery efforts to ensure that all individuals and communities impacted by the spill are made whole.
To provide full transparency of the ongoing efforts and to ensure that the American public is not held accountable for the costs of response and recovery activities, the Federal Government bills BP and the other responsible parties regularly for costs incurred by the Federal On-Scene Coordinator to support Federal, State, and local response efforts and ensure the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund is reimbursed on an ongoing basis.
This is the fourth bill the Administration has sent to date. BP and other responsible parties have paid the first three bills, totaling $122.3 million, in full.
This invoice is based on specific Federal Government expenses that are subject to billing at this time, including expenses associated with the response of over two dozen Federal entities and agencies from three States, in accordance with the Federal On-Scene Coordinator request for assistance process. Federal response activities not subject to billing at this time, including future activities, will be billed to the responsible parties through subsequent invoices. In addition, these bills do not include any other costs for which BP and the other responsible parties are liable to any other party.
The United States Coast Guard is responsible for administering the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to ensure rapid response to oil spills, to compensate individuals and communities harmed by oil spills, and to ensure that the costs of response and cleanup are borne by the responsible parties.
(press release from the Deep Water Horizon Response)