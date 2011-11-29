Herman Cain Latest: Not Deterred, White Story Still Completely False

Despite the statement today that Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain would be reassessing his election campaign after another shocking allegation related to women in the past by Ginger White, Cain appears for now to be taking the road of fighting rather than quitting. In the statement, Cain said he is "not deterred" and the "this woman's story is completely false". However, he did not specifically isay he was absolutely staying in the race or not going to quit or withdraw from the race which could raise questions.

Dear Patriots and Supporters,



As you probably heard yesterday, a troubled Atlanta business woman used national media outlets to promulgate a fabricated, unsubstantiated story about a 13 year affair with me. I am writing you today to assure you that this woman’s story is completely false.



I do know Ms. White. I have helped her financially at times over the past few years, just as I have helped many friends and acquaintances throughout the years. I thought Ms. White was a friend in need of a supportive hand to better her life.



Ms. White has made it apparent that she was abusing the friendship.



But now I am asking for your friendship. I am also asking for your prayers and support. This is a trying time for my family, my campaign, and for me. It is also a trying time for our country as we are all distracted from the truly important issues facing our nation.



This evening I have an important speaking engagement at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, where I will be outlining my foreign policy and national security plan. While recent events have taken a toll on me, the people in the audience this evening will not know it. I will deliver my message with vigor and enthusiasm.



Let me assure you, I am not deterred. America’s future is too important. We will continue on this journey to make America great once again.



Thank you and God bless.



Sincerely,

