After The Cain Train Halted At Campaign Station

Cain’s departure may hinder former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney by eliminating a competitor for the backing of social conservatives who regard him as too moderate on issues such as abortion.

“The main beneficiary is the individual looking like the conservative challenger to Romney, and that’s Gingrich,” said Republican strategist Greg Mueller, who is unaffiliated in the nomination race. “What Romney wants is as many people in the field as possible to diminish any kind of conservative challenger surge, which is what we’re seeing now. The more conservatives go as a majority to a candidate, the more of a problem it is for Romney.”

Cain said he planned to endorse another candidate, and vowed to remain a part of public life.

He can't blame the media for his fumbles on foreign policy, or his inability to explain his own position on abortion. Nor can he blame Democrats or his alleged victims for his failure to sell his 9-9-9 plan as the solution to all of our ills.

Herman Cain is not a victim. He's a man who decided he deserved the highest vote of confidence the country could give him. And though he may be a genuine, likable and thoughtful person with some good ideas, he did not deserve that vote.

Herman Cain knew what he didn't know. He should have realized that it was too much to be president.

Cain's announcement provides a new twist in what has already been a volatile Republican race. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has, so far, been the biggest beneficiary of Cain's precipitous slide. Polls show Gingrich and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney atop the field in what is shaping up as a two-man race heading into early voting states.

But others, such as Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, will likely make a strong play for Cain's anti-establishment tea party backing as they look to rise as a viable alternative to Romney, whose conservative credentials are suspect in some GOP circles.

Spencer Burdette said she believes the accusers are lying and that she feels sorry for what he and his wife have gone through.

Asked if she had an opinion about the fact that Cain did not disclose his relationship with White until after he revealed it to the media, Spencer Burdette said that some people "are just built that way," implying that some people don't like bragging about helping those less fortunate.

"It's because he is a Christian. He is an associate Baptist pastor. He is a father."

