Falcons Lose, New Orleans Saints Can Lead By 2 With Win Over Lions

Due to Atlanta’s loss to the Houston Texans today, the New Orleans Saints could take two-game lead in the NFC South over its rival, the Falcons with four games left in the 2011 season should the team defeat the Detroit Lions in the Mercedes Benz Superdome Sunday night.

The Falcons fell to the Titans 17-10 on Sunday and now sport a 7-5 record. The Saints, who take on the Detroit Lions currently, have an 8-3 record and a victory would bring its record to 9-3 with four games to go.

The Saints meet the Tennessee Titans, the Minnesota Vikings, the Falcons and the Carolina Panthers in its next four games. The Titans and the Vikings games are away but the Falcons and the Panthers matches are in the Superdome.

