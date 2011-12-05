BP Spill Task Force Issues Final Report For Louisiana, Gulf Coast

The Task Force delivered the final strategy on Friday, Dec. 2 to President Barack Obama, who established the Task Force by executive order, to continue the Administration’s ongoing commitment to the Gulf region. The group is made up of representatives from the five Gulf States and 11 federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, White House Council on Environmental Quality, Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, Department of the Interior, Department of Justice, Department of Transportation, Office of Management and Budget, Office of Science and Technology Policy and White House Domestic Policy Council.



The strategy is the first restoration blueprint ever developed for the Gulf to include input from states, tribes, federal agencies, local governments and thousands of involved citizens and organizations across the region. The plan represents a commitment by all parties to continue to work together in an unprecedented collaboration to prepare the Gulf region to transition from response to recovery and address the decades-long decline that the Gulf’s ecosystem has endured.



“After the Deepwater Horizon disaster, this Task Force brought together people from across the Gulf Coast in unparalleled ways to talk about how we tackle both the immediate environmental devastation, as well as the long-term deterioration that has for decades threatened the health, the environment and the economy of the people who call this place home. It has all come to this moment – when we move from planning and researching to supporting real, homegrown actions aimed at restoring this vital ecosystem,” said Administrator Jackson.



With the release of the final strategy today, the Task Force marks the beginning of the implementation phase of the strategy by announcing new initiatives, including $50 million in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to help agricultural producers in seven Gulf Coast river basins improve water quality, increase water conservation and enhance wildlife habitat.



USDA's multi-year environmental restoration effort, known as the Gulf of Mexico Initiative, or GoMI, represents a 1,100% increase in financial assistance for Gulf priority watersheds.



“Restoring the Gulf Coast ecosystem needs to begin immediately and USDA’s assistance is an important first step in placing the Task Force strategy into action”, said USDA Under Secretary Harris Sherman. “This collaborative voluntary effort will leverage contributions and commitments from farmers, communities, and all levels of government to improve water quality. A healthy water supply is not only vital for the people of the Gulf, but also for the estuaries, fisheries, and wildlife that are the foundation of the local economy.”



The Task Force has also begun reviewing existing policy, program and regulatory issues that are slowing down restoration progress, particularly in the habitat restoration area. The Task Force will continue to explore innovative ways to implement restoration, measure success and support the restoration with science.



Additionally, the Task Force will also open a local office, headed by Task Force Executive Director John Hankinson, in the Gulf Coast in mid-December.



Representatives from across the Gulf voiced their support for the work of the Task Force.



“To ensure the future health of the Gulf, its economy, and its residents, the nation must start the work of creating a sustainably healthy and productive landscape and seascape – not only stopping the ongoing degradation but beginning the process of reversing that which has already occurred” said Senator Bob Graham and William K. Reilly, Co-Chairs of the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling. “Working with the people of the Gulf, the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Task Force has undertaken the challenge of developing an ecosystem restoration strategy to guide the long term collaboration necessary to reverse the trend of environmental degradation in the Gulf. The country needs to make the commitments called for. And it needs to make them now."



“The Task Force went to great lengths to involve local leaders in the fact finding process leading up to the release of the report” said Mayor Randy Roach of Lake Charles, Louisiana. “When you read the report it is obvious that they listened to what they heard and addressed our concerns in a very straightforward manner. This report is an important document that outlines the challenges of recovery and the opportunities we have to develop a true intergovernmental approach to address the needs and interests of the people of the Gulf Coast region.”



“The Task Force’s Strategy clearly recognizes the critical importance of the Gulf natural resources to our regional economy and workforce,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “In partnership with all Gulf Coast states and several federal agencies and with full input from key parties throughout the region the Task Force has detailed a specific list of coastal restoration priorities that protects the businesses and individual livelihoods along the coast and across the country, in the fishing, shipping, energy production and tourism industries, that are reliant upon a vital Gulf coast.”



“For the first time in man’s history on earth, what we do, can and will determine the fate of one of the world’s great treasures. The choice is ours”, said Dr. Larry McKinney, Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute in Corpus Christi, Texas.



The natural resources of the Gulf’s ecosystem are vital to many of the region’s industries that directly support economic progress and job creation, including tourism and recreation, seafood production and sales, energy production and navigation and commerce. Among the key priorities of the strategy are:



1) Stopping the Loss of Critical Wetlands, Sand Barriers and Beaches

The strategy recommends placing ecosystem restoration on an equal footing with historic uses such as navigation and flood damage reduction by approaching water resource management decisions in a far more comprehensive manner that will bypass harm to wetlands, barrier islands and beaches. The strategy also recommends implementation of several congressionally authorized projects in the Gulf that are intended to reverse the trend of wetlands loss.



2) Reducing the Flow of Excess Nutrients into the Gulf

The strategy calls for working in the Gulf and upstream in the Mississippi watershed to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Gulf by supporting state nutrient reduction frameworks, new nutrient reduction approaches, and targeted watershed work to reduce agricultural and urban sources of excess nutrients.



3) Enhancing Resiliency among Coastal Communities

The strategy calls for enhancing the quality of life of Gulf residents by working in partnership with the Gulf with coastal communities. The strategy specifically recommends working with each of the States to build the integrated capacity needed through effective coastal improvement plans to better secure the future of their coastal communities and to implement existing efforts underway.



The final strategy was developed following more than 40 public meetings throughout the Gulf to listen to the concerns of the public. To review the final strategy, please visit: www.epa.gov/gulfcoasttaskforce

Statement by CEQ Chair Sutley on the Release of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Strategy

“President Obama called for a Gulf Coast ecosystem restoration strategy that was designed in partnership with the people of the Gulf to support the vibrant and diverse ecosystems, economies, communities and cultures of the region. The release of the final strategy represents the incredible collaboration and dedication of the States, the local communities, the Federal Agencies, the Tribes and the people of the Gulf to bringing the Gulf Coast back stronger than ever before. Even before the oil spill, the Administration marked Gulf restoration as a priority with a Federal Working Group to evaluate how to improve the health of Gulf ecosystems. Now, at the President's direction, the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Task Force has designed a path for addressing some of the most critically important issues affecting the Gulf. This strategy is a remarkable milestone, but it is far from the end of our work; rather, it is the platform we will use to deliver on-the-ground results for Gulf communities. The President is committed to continuing to making the recovery and restoration of the Gulf a priority, for the benefit of the region, and our Nation.”

