Hornets' Chris Paul-NBA Deal Much To Twitter About

Exactly what are his options and what will be the end-story is uncertain.

Chris Paul is not taking the league's ruling blocking a three-team deal lying down and believes he will still wind up with the Lakers, where he could team with Kobe Bryant to form the best back-court combo in the history of the NBA.

The Hornets agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Lakers for forwards Paul Gasol and Lamar Odum, but the NBA ruled "no deal" because it didn't think the Hornets were getting "enough" in the deal.

Paul, 26, might be the league's best passing-scoring combo for a guard in the league and can even rebound well for a 6-footer. He could become a free agent next July, so the Hornets wanted to trade him before this season to avoid distractions that befell the Nuggets last season with Carmelo Anthony.



His contract calls for $16.4 million this season and a player option for $17.8 million next season.

Paul contacted Billy Hunter of the of the players' union to see legal options he had.

Reports are the small-market owners blocked the trade.



The Hornets began practicing at the Alario Center in Westwego on Friday and Paul was a no show.

So, through all of this, what has Chris Paul said on Twitter?

CP3 Chris Paul

WoW

14 hours ago

by Ed Staton

