Hornets' Chris Paul-NBA Deal Much To Twitter About

The Hornets agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Lakers for forwards Paul Gasol and Lamar Odum, but the NBA ruled "no deal" because it didn't think the Hornets were getting "enough" in the deal.
Paul, 26, might be the league's best passing-scoring combo for a guard in the league and can even rebound well for a 6-footer. He could become a free agent next July, so the Hornets wanted to trade him before this season to avoid distractions that befell the Nuggets last season with Carmelo Anthony.
His contract calls for $16.4 million this season and a player option for $17.8 million next season.
Paul contacted Billy Hunter of the of the players' union to see legal options he had.
Reports are the small-market owners blocked the trade.
The Hornets began practicing at the Alario Center in Westwego on Friday and Paul was a no show.
So, through all of this, what has Chris Paul said on Twitter?
CP3 Chris Paul
WoW
To show the debate through the cyberworld of Twitter, here are some of te latest comments about the Chris Paul controversy:
Big S/O to @DezWells_5 out there HOOPIN for Xavier!!! #TeamCP3Alum
ESPNSteinLine Marc Stein
One source close to the three-team Chris Paul trade talks just toldESPN.com: "The deal is off."
Retweeted 100+ times
HerdOnESPNRadio Colin Cowherd
Simmons in the HERD: Chris Paul will sue the league over this. They picked the wrong guy to mess with. He's a smart guy thats involved.
NHLFlyers Philadelphia Flyers
UPDATE: #Flyers GM Paul Holmgren announced that ChrisPronger will be out of action indefinitely. MORE DETAILS HERE:bit.ly/9UNv1R
ArashMarkazi Arash Markazi
Chris Paul's jersey says it all: "NO LA" twitpic.com/7qv6uo
Mike_Bresnahan Mike Bresnahan
Lakers can't appeal to NBA office about Chris Paul trade block b/c the league considers the deal to have been nixed by N.O., not the NBA.
NBARUMORS NBA Rumors
The Lakers, Hornets and Rockets are expected to appeal the NBA's decision to block their agreed upon three-way trade involving ChrisPaul.
LakersNation Lakers Nation
Could the Chris Paul ruling be the final straw that sends David Stern into retirement? Some are hoping so. bit.ly/tFMOA2
SLAMonline SLAM Magazine
Learn how your favorite NBA players reacted to the canceled ChrisPaul trade: bit.ly/siuCeW #tweetcap
soshnick soshnick
Billy Hunter tells Bloomberg that he anticipates Chris Paul will be in training camp. As for lawsuit: ``Not at this moment.'' #NBA
soshnick soshnick
Stern: ``I don't want to speak on the basketball side, but that particular one was weighed against Chris Paul's continued presence in NO.''
funkmasterflex Funk Flex !!!!!
#IFWT NBA Rumors: Chris Paul May Pursue Legal Action Against League wp.me/p112X8-Bpx
ComplexMag Complex
David Stern killing the Chris Paul trade isn't that surprising. His history of ridiculously gully moves proves it: bit.ly/pGg11z
by Ed Staton