ABC: Jindal vs O'Malley debate Romney vs. Obama over economy, Swiss Bank Accounts

Jindal, who has been often described as being on the top of the presumptive Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s Vice President short list made familiar attacks against Obama’s experience. Once again, he said that Obama is a president “who’s never run a business, never run anything including a lemonade stand before he was president of the United States".

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal went into head-to-head combat on ABC This Week against Maryland’s Governor Martin O’Malley in a surrogate Romney vs. Obama debate, Sunday morning.

O’Malley focused upon claims that Romney hid money in foreign bank accounts, outsourced job and was poor on job growth in Massachusetts.

Jindal has been accused by some media as avoiding the question about the bank accounts, instead, summarily supporting Romney as a businessman.

Here are excerpts as published in various publications. Some quotes might be repeated due to emphasis by the original publications:

ABC

O’MALLEY: This is a choice between two gentlemen. President Obama’s talked about what we need to do as a nation. It’s what our parents and grandparents did, to invest in our country, to believe enough in her to invest in education, in our infrastructure, and also in innovation. That is not the proposal that Mitt Romney has. He wants to make it even easier for very wealthy people to avoid paying taxes, to offshore American jobs, and to maintain their Swiss bank accounts while our roads and bridges and levees crumble.

O’MALLEY: President Obama is not running against the almighty. He is running against the alternative. And the alternative in this case is Governor Mitt Romney, who had the 47th worst job creation rate as governor and also has a — a penchant, a talent for offshoring American jobs, sending them overseas, and also maintaining offshore bank accounts in Bermuda, Swiss bank accounts.

O’MALLEY: This is a fundamental disagreement between two different candidates and their vision for our country’s future. Barack Obama believes enough in our country to be willing to work for and invest in it. Mitt Romney bets against America. He bet against America when he put his money in Swiss bank accounts and tax havens and shelters and also set up a secret company, the shell company in Bermuda, which, by the way, in order to avoid disclosure, he put in his wife’s name right before he became governor of Massachusetts. These are legitimate questions that a man who is holding himself out as wanting to lead our country forward needs to answer. He doesn’t have an economic policy. And his track record in business was to offshore American jobs and to set up secret bank accounts offshore to shelter his own fair share of paying taxes to make our country stronger.

Gov. Bobby Jindal

JINDAL: Kids come out of college, half of them are going to be underemployed, unemployed, 23 million underemployed, unemployed Americans. However you measure this, this economy is not growing. This president’s policies simply aren’t working.

JINDAL: This election, this is a choice between President Obama and his failed policies and Governor Romney. This past week, David Axelrod tried to run against President Nixon. This is not about the past. This is about the future. Governor O’Malley is angry at Congress. He needs to be angry at the American people. They elected this Congress to stop some of these Obama policies.

JINDAL: I think voters will consider all of the distractions thrown out by the Obama campaign. But at the end of the day, this election is about two fundamental choices. It’s about President Obama, who wants to continue to spend money we don’t have. We’re going the way of Europe. You may have noticed a couple of weeks ago, the German finance minister actually lectured the American president about borrowing. He said, don’t tell us what to do until you get your house in order. It’s pretty embarrassing when the Europeans are telling us we’re spending and borrowing too much.

CNN

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, whose name is often floated as a potential running mate for Mitt Romney, defended the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Sunday against attacks over Romney's offshore investments.

"Look, I'm happy he's a successful businessman. We've got a president today who's never run a business, never run anything including a lemonade stand before he was president of the United States," Jindal said.





Politico

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal on Sunday struggled to say whether it’s fair game for voters to consider Mitt Romney’s investments outside of the United States, dodging questions about the Republican presidential candidate’s Swiss bank account before finally calling the issue “distractions” promoted by the Obama campaign.

“Is it fair for voters to consider, governor, what Mitt Romney does with his money outside the United States?” Jindal was asked on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I will get to that question, but look. Gov. O'Malley -- he's talked about President [George W.] Bush several times now. That election was eight years ago,” the Republican governor said. “Look, I'm happy he's a successful businessman. We've got a president today who's never run a business, never run anything including a lemonade stand before he was president of the United States.”

“Governor, what about the Swiss bank accounts?” host Terry Moran asked Jindal.

“We can't afford four more years of on-the-job training. Look, the bottom line is, I'm thrilled that Mitt Romney has been successful in the private sector,” Jindal responded. “I want somebody who's got that private-sector experience.”

“But what about his money out of the country?” Moran cut in. “Is it OK for voters to consider the amount of money that he's put out of the country in tax havens offshore, in secret Bermuda companies? Does that make sense for voters to consider?”

Jindal responded that voters will certainly consider all “distractions thrown out by the Obama campaign,” but that at the end of the day, the president and Romney offer two fundamentally different choices.

“It's about President Obama, who wants to continue to spend money we don't have. They incurred now $1 trillion-plus deficit every year he's been president, after he promised we'd cut the deficit in half by the end of his first term,” the governor said. “He hasn't done that. Promised unemployment would be below 8 percent, hadn't done that. Promised he'd reform the entitlement programs, hasn't done that.”

National Journal

"I've never known of a Swiss bank account to build an American bridge, a Swiss bank account to cr

eate American jobs, or Swiss bank accounts to rebuild the levees to protect the people of New Orleans," O'Malley said. "That's not an economic strategy for moving our country forward."

Jindal countered: "I think voters will consider all of the distractions thrown out by the Obama campaign. But at the end of the day, this election is about two fundamental choices. It's about President Obama, who wants to continue to spend money we don't have."

RedState.com

Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-La.) disputed O’Malley’s reasoning and called out O’Malley for his effort to deflect attention away from the Obama administration’s economic performance.

“Look, Gov. O’Malley is talking about President Bush, and that election was eight years ago now, this election is about Mitt Romney and President Obama and his failed policies,” Jindal said.“The whole three years where Obama has been president, we have actually lost a half a million jobs. Median family income has decreased now by over $4,000, by any measure, his policies have been a failure.”

