Indianapolis Super Bowl: Manning Brothers Sagas Continues



Cooper, who had to give up his football career at Ole Miss because of a spinal problem, went on the say that he does not believe there is a rift between Peyton and Colts owner Jim Irsay, despite their comments in the Media last week that ended with a somewhat clumsy joint statement issued by the Colts.



The likelihood is that Manning will be released on March 8 rather than the Colts paying him a $28 million roster bonus to a quarterback who is still trying to improve his health remains.



Manning has undergone three neck surgeries and he still doesn't have enough strength in his passing arm to throw the ball like he has done before.



"I honestly don't think Peyton meant anything beyond what he said," said Cooper. "He and Colts owner Jim Irsay have talked, so I think everything is fine there."



Irsay's said Manning's situation is a health issue. He doesn't want one of his players to play when they could suffer permanent health problems.



Reports are that Irsay made a decision on Manning's future with his team two weeks ago, but he has denied that.



The Manning saga has a life of its own during Super Bowl week.



Eli Manning is a prankster and Monday morning he played a prank on receiver Victor Cruz. Eli doused Cruz; towel with hand soap. Other Eli-to-Cruz pranks over the years include putting baby powder in his cleats and dye on his gloves....Dumbest question of the day goes to the reporter who asked Giants coach Tom Coughlin to predict the Super Bowl MVP. Media Day is Tuesday and there will be plenty of dumber questions than that...





More than $10 billion worldwide will be wagered on the Super Bowl this year predicts the sports betting site Pregame.com. More than 50 per cent of adult Americans' having some money on the game, and if history is any indication, many of those gamblers will walk away empty handed. According to a survey of 2,625 adults CouponCabin.com 92 per cent of persons who have be on the Super Bowl said they lost money -- 14 per cent lost $100 or more...Many say that college coaches fail when they go to the NFL, but NFL coaches fail, too...Former LSU quarterback Ryan Perilloux is on and off the Giants practice squad. This week he's off...I have a one per cent chance of winning my Super Bowl bet, Tccording to my sportsbook...



Deuce McAllister (Saints),r, Warrick Dunn (Bucs), Terry Robiskie (LSU), Eddie Furniss (LSU baseball), Roger Carr (Colts)) and Pete Richardson (Southern coach) are the 2012 inductees for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches...

by Ed Staton

