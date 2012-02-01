Comedy, Politics, Mardi Gras Alive In New Orleans With Punch, Thursday

With the Presidential race getting heated; State of Union debated; Jindal talking education reform; Alabama fan’s craziness at a Krystal restaurant exposed on the Internet; Pet victim of freak in Jefferson Parish; LA Democrats on rebuilding tour; Disappointing end to great seasons for LSU and Saints; New Orleans to host Mardi Gras, Final Four and more; Historic King of Endymion; and Outpouring of sympathy for Good Samaritan killed in Algiers; there will be plenty of great topics. As always, it will be a Prime Time for Politics with a Punch, Thursday February 2.

Politics with a Punch was founded in 2002 by Stephen Sabludowsky, attorney and Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com with the assistance of Jeff Crouere, who along with Sabludowsky have been the co-producers. Crouere, a talk-show radio host for WGSO has served as the emcee since the program's inception.

The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. As usual, the outstanding panel includes some of the “Punch” all-stars plus some exciting newcomers. Check out the exceptional line-up of celebrities:

Dane Ciolino, Legal Analyst, Law Professor

Gennifer Flowers, Singer and Entertainer

Benny Grunch, Band Leader, New Orleans Legend

Stacy Head, New Orleans Council Member, District B

Lebron Joseph "LBJ", Host of "The Twist" on WGNO-TV

Mike Smith, Comedian, the Levee Newspaper Columnist

Politics with a Punch, is a Louisiana version of “Politically Incorrect.” It is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation. There is a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as the panel discusses the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.

Punch will be held at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue, formerly known as the Cricket Club. It has been recently renovated and looks outstanding.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for Punch Happy Hour as the Eiffel Society bar will offer a delicious menu of specialty drinks for our patrons. Dining will be available for our patrons at the Eiffel Society. After the event ends, it’s time for cocktails and socializing with patrons and panelists.

Tickets are only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

You can also purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

During Punch Happy Hour, we are honored to present the incomparable Armand St. Martin, the “Piano Man” who will entertain us in his unforgettable style.

Don’t forget; free valet parking at the Eiffel Society!



