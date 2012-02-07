Are the New York Giants really the "Real Thing"?

He said he thinks the nucleus of this team can stay together for years and get to the Super Bowl.



Giants running back Brandon Jacobs said Manning is the best quarterback in the NFL. "Now Eli has two titles," said Jacobs. Drew Brees is a pretty good quarterback and he's at home. Aaron Rodgers is a pretty good quarterback and he's at home. Tom Brady is good and Eli beat him twice."



However, some disagree. The Giants are 12-1 to win next year's Super Bowl. Here are the odds on other top teams: Packers 5-1, Patriots 6-1, 49ers 8-1, Saints 12-1, Texans 12-1 and Ravens 15-1.



Former Saints safety Steve Gleason, who is suffering from ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) gathered two other gentlemen stricken by the same disease and took them to Indianapolis for the Super Bowl free of charge. His foundation and Saints players picked up the tab.



Indianapolis doesn't have the sunshine of South Beach or the sizzle of New Orleans, but it had a solid plan for hosting the biggest sporting event in America. Unseasonably warm weather helped. These factors contributed to Indy receiving good reviews for its job as host of the Super Bowl. Indy certainly did a better job than Dallas did last year. New Orleans is up next.



Best Super Bowl national anthem of all time was performed by Whitney Houston in 1991. Kelly Clarkson did a good job with her rendition before this game which in this venue is probably the hardest thing a singer will ever have to do.



"I know one thing -- he might have said earlier in the year that he belonged on the list elite quarterbacks but he will not be saying he belongs in the Hall of Fame," said Archie Manning, Eli's dad. "I know Eli and that's not him."

