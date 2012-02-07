  • You are here:  
Handel Handles Komen-Planned Parenthood Blame By Quitting

handelSusan G. Komen Race for the Cure vice-president Karen Handel resigned Tuesday after being blamed for the maneuver to oust Planned Parenthood.

Handel was  a 2010 Republican candidate for governor in Georgia argued against funding for Planned Parenthood, said politics had nothing to do with the decision to terminate Komen’s funding of Planned Parenthood. 

 In a story by AP, Handel said in a letter, 

"I am deeply disappointed by the gross mischaracterizations of the strategy, its rationale, and my involvement in it," Handel said in her letter. "I openly acknowledge my role in the matter and continue to believe our decision was the best one for Komen's future and the women we serve."

The letter also said the policy was fully vetted by the Komen organization. Its board did not raise any objections when it was presented with the proposed policy in November, Handel said.

"Neither the decision nor the changes themselves were based on anyone's political beliefs or ideology," Handel said in the letter. Rather, both were based on Komen's mission and how to better serve women, as well as a realization of the need to distance Komen from controversy.

A person with direct knowledge of decision-making at Komen's headquarters in Dallas said the grant-making criteria were adopted with the deliberate intention of targeting Planned Parenthood. The criteria's impact on Planned Parenthood and its status as the focus of government investigations were highlighted in a memo distributed to Komen affiliates in December.                                                                                             


On Friday, Komen reversed its Planned Parenthood funding position after receiving substantial criticism of its decision to cut off funding.

