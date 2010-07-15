BP Oil Spill: Test Stops Flow In Gulf Of Mexico

The BP oil gush has for now stopped flowing in the Gulf of Mexico. For the first time in almost 90 days, the ruptured well is capped.



VP Senior Vice President Kent Wells has announced that the test so far is successful but more testing must be done.

The well integrity test, which has stopped and started is now on, however, there is no assurance that the test will not come back as negative over the next hours.

The news of the cap test being successful for now came the same day that Governor Bobby Jindal and announced more good news after a flyover and the landing on the sand berm at the Chandelier Islands.

At a press conference Jindal said, Today, Governor Bobby Jindal landed on the sand berm at the Chandeleur Islands to highlight the significant construction progress being made and to show that the sand berms are working effectively to block oil from impacting Louisiana’s fragile wetlands.

Governor Jindal said, “To date – Louisiana has more than 425 miles of oiled shoreline. The sand berms we are working to create – including the one in the Chandeleur Islands – are important defense mechanisms to protect our interior wetlands from oil impact.

“The elevated portions of the project have provided protection with the help of the Louisiana National Guard. Over 500 pounds of oily debris was collected off of the berm at the Chandeleur Islands during one day last week and tar balls are constantly washing up, proving that sand berms are an effective protection measure against oil. In fact, beach fronts and sand berms are utilized by the Coast Guard and Oil Spill Response Contractors as best practices for natural collection to facilitate removal. Both the Coast Guard and BP contractors recommend that oil be allowed to collect along the shore for removal as a more effective measure than a booming defense strategy.”

