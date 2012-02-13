Jefferson Parish Prez. John Young Picks Van Vrancken For Deputy COO

On the heels of the sudden resignation of a Chief Operating Officer, Richard Hart, Jefferson Parish Parish President John Young announced today that Jennifer M. Van Vrancken has become the Deputy Chief Operating Officer in his Administration.

For the past fourteen months, Ms. Van Vrancken has served as a Chief Administrative Assistant supervising the directors of various Parish departments including those of the Department of Human Resource Management and the Community Justice Agency. In conjunction with working in that capacity, she has acted as a liaison with business and civic communities in Jefferson Parish.

Before serving the citizens of Jefferson Parish, Ms. Van Vrancken was a local broadcast journalist. She is an attorney holding both an undergraduate degree with honors and a law degree from Tulane University. “Jennifer has demonstrated skills in working in Parish government, and she is a proven, effective leader in this Administration,” said Parish President Young. He continued by stating that “this new role with increased responsibility will be an easy transition for her.”

In addition to supervising the Chief Administrative Assistants in her new position, Ms. Van Vrancken will continue to serve as the Parish liaison with both the Jefferson Economic Development Commission and the local film industry.