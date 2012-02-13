  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Jefferson Parish Prez. John Young Picks Van Vrancken For Deputy COO
Monday, 13 February 2012 16:56

Jefferson Parish Prez. John Young Picks Van Vrancken For Deputy COO

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

louisianaOn the heels of the sudden resignation of a Chief Operating Officer, Richard Hart, Jefferson Parish Parish President John Young announced today that Jennifer M. Van Vrancken has become the Deputy Chief Operating Officer in his Administration. 

For the past fourteen months, Ms. Van Vrancken has served as a Chief Administrative Assistant supervising the directors of various Parish departments including those of the Department of Human Resource Management and the Community Justice Agency.  In conjunction with working in that capacity, she has acted as a liaison with business and civic communities in Jefferson Parish. 

Before serving the citizens of Jefferson Parish, Ms. Van Vrancken was a local broadcast journalist.  She is an attorney holding both an undergraduate degree with honors and a law degree from Tulane University.  “Jennifer has demonstrated skills in working in Parish government, and she is a proven, effective leader in this Administration,” said Parish President Young.  He continued by stating that “this new role with increased responsibility will be an easy transition for her.” 

In addition to supervising the Chief Administrative Assistants in her new position, Ms. Van Vrancken will continue to serve as the Parish liaison with both the Jefferson Economic Development Commission and the local film industry.

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « New Orleans Saints Looks At Ex Seahawk Lofa Tatupu Pinsonat: Screwing of the Louisiana Taxpayers »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1