Good Morning BP World: Featuring Janet Napolitano, Laura Ingraham, Mary Landrieu

Senator Mary Landrieu joins the show to discuss Avondale folding tent, the continued loss of jobs in Louisiana, her testimony in front of the oil commission, and where she stands on the cutting of the space program. Go to www.landrieu.senate.gov for more information.
Brigitte Gabriel, author and main speaker at the upcoming Northshore Tea Party this Saturday joins the show to talk about the issue of national security, how it surpasses everything else that is going on in this nation, and radicals exploiting our soft borders to get into the country. For more, go to the website Brigitte founded which is www.actforamerica.org.
EXCERPTS now read the entire narrative and listen to the podcast of Jeff Crouere's radio show featuring US Senator Mary Landrieu and Laura Ingraham
July 14
Department of Homeland Security secretary, Janet Napolitano joins the show to talk about BP’s new cap placing process, the whale ship that is still being tested despite its high hopes that were advertised, the deal surrounding super tankers being prevented from coming here, health issues surrounding dispersants, and the moratorium battle. Homeland Security’s website is www.dhs.gov.
Listen to Jeff Crouere's interview of Janet Napolitano and others on Wednesday's radio show on WGSO