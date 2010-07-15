Good Morning BP World: Featuring Janet Napolitano, Laura Ingraham, Mary Landrieu

Good morning and what’s up with America dipping across the pond for the replacement to Larry King? CNN has tabbed America’s Got Talent judge, Piers Morgan to fill those shoes. Author and radio talk show host, Laura Ingraham joins the show to discuss her new book “The Obama Diaries” which has garnered silence from the Obama camp and examples of how the White House shelter the masters of blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

Senator Mary Landrieu joins the show to discuss Avondale folding tent, the continued loss of jobs in Louisiana, her testimony in front of the oil commission, and where she stands on the cutting of the space program. Brigitte Gabriel, author and main speaker at the upcoming Northshore Tea Party this Saturday joins the show to talk about the issue of national security, how it surpasses everything else that is going on in this nation, and radicals exploiting our soft borders to get into the country.

July 14

Department of Homeland Security secretary, Janet Napolitano joins the show to talk about BP's new cap placing process, the whale ship that is still being tested despite its high hopes that were advertised, the deal surrounding super tankers being prevented from coming here, health issues surrounding dispersants, and the moratorium battle.

Obama to Louisiana: Drop Dead