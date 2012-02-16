Free Agency Not A Brees For Saints As Colston, Nicks, Meachem Look



Here's the rub with that according to the primer: Keeping all three guys might not be possible. The Saints will do whatever it takes to retain Brees as their quarterback, and part of that pitch may include extending Colston's contract. So, where's the money going to come for Nicks?



The primer wants us to remember the Saints handed Jahri Evans a seven year, $56.7 million contract last year -- and Nicks at least in the website's opinion, was better than Evans in 2011. Even if Nicks agrees to take a little less than he's worth to stay in New Orleans, the Saints would have to commit an incredible of money to its offensive guards.



The primer wrote the Saints need back Brees, Colston, Nicks.

The primer writes that the Saints should let walk Franklin, Porter and Rogers.



This must be an either or proposition with Franklin and Rogers, a pair of defensive tackles who failed to provide much up front this season. The Saints might opt to bring them back -- the smart money will be on Franklin -- for at least another season.



Porter's name carries more weight than his actual talent level these days. He was downright terrible on pass coverage even if some of the blame falls on the Saints' defensive schemes. It's time for the Saints to look elsewhere for secondary help.



"Outlook: If the Saints can re-sign Brees and either Meachem or Colston, the Saints' offense should keep humming right along. Don't underestimate, however, the potential impact of losing Nicks. There is not anyone available that the Saints could slot into his spot on the interior of the O-line."



Ricky Williams, the Saints' top draft choice when Mike Ditka was coaching the Saints, retired from the Dolphins recently. He ended up with 10,009 career yards, but was most notable off the field and in that mind of his. He would have been a typical athlete if not for clinical depression, social anxiety disorder, avoidance disorder, borderline personality disorder, Hindu panic healing, yoga, veganism, Indian holistic medicine, abrupt retirement, tent in Australia, multiple drug suspensions, year in Canada and metamorphosis. He won't make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he may make the Hall of Shame... ESPN is moving Ron "Jaws" Jaworski to an expanded role on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. ESPN is moving to a two-man both in 2012: Jon Gruden and Mike Tircio. Jaws got a five-year contract for his new analyst role. Jaworski is one of the best analysts around, so perhaps he'll raise the level of discourse on the other pregame shows...Former Redskins defensive back Matt Bowen believes Rams defensive players better be prepared to work with Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator. Bowen, who writes a column for nationalfootballpost.com, played for Williams when they were with the Redskins. "Those players on defense will be challenged, pushed and put in adverse situations on a daily basis whether it is on the field or in the meeting because of Williams," writes Bowen. "Rams fans should want to hear that because it will force defensive players to improve their craft as a pro."...

by Ed Staton

