Drew Brees and Jonathan Vilma Are True Saints

Q: This is a column about balance in parenting. You're a busy working (and traveling dad). How have you found balance between your home and work life?
A: Being a professional football player is definitely time consuming and there are weeks when I'm not home for days at a time. Luckily I have an amazing wife (Brittany) and family (two young sons) who are loving and supportive, understanding and proud of what I do. I think finding balance between your home and work life starts with knowing which one is a priority for you. I love my job, but I never forget priority number one is being a father to a loving family I cherish more than anything.
Q: Both in football and life, you seem to set a standard of excellence. How are you passing this along to your kids?
A: They're pretty awesome on their own right now, but it's up to Brittany and me to ensure that they continue to grow up as fine young men. Together, we plan on installing the values we hold dearest -- love, respect, courage -- and make sure they learn them in practice as they get older.
Q: What's your favorite way to pass time with your family in the offseason?
A: We love walking to the park, visiting the zoo, and mostly our family concert. It seems that music is always being played by someone in the house, especially Baylen (oldest son, who is learning to play the drums).
There has been discussion that one Saint,Jonathan Vilma might be playing for some other team with all the chatter about free agency. Vilma might have other thoughts.
Here is a tweet from Thursday;
Vilma facts: If ur Not a saints/canes fan, ur getting coal for Xmas
· Vilma facts: If you're a saints or canes fan, u belong in the hall of fame
SOME hither, others yon: Former LSU defensive tackle Michael Brockers is scheduled to go to Charlotte for a predraft meeting with the Panthers on March 8. Brockers, 6-5, 306, had 54 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups in 2011. He blocked an attempted field goal against Alabama in the BCS championship game. In the latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Brockers to go to the Panthers who will pick 8th or 9th pending a coin flip with Miami next week at the NFL scouting combine...LSU dates to remember: March 1, start of spring practice. March 19, Pro Day, and March 31, spring game...
by Ed Staton
Ed Staton is a former media relations director for the New Orleans Saints, columnist for The Times-Picayune, sports editor for the Harrisburg America, media relations associate for NFL Pro Bowl and Super Bowls and owner of Louisiana Sports Talk website.
Ed Staton
