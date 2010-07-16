BP Oil Spill: Louisiana Jindal Talks Gulf Well, Fishing

Governor Jindal said, “It was great to see this marina packed today with Louisianians who have been waiting to get back on the water to go catch their limit.
“Not only is the reopening important for the folks who enjoy going out on the water, but this is also about the livelihoods of our people, including charter boat captains and bait fishermen or dealers. Our charter boat captains and bait dealers are ready for folks to get back on the water and I encourage everyone to take a trip down to the coast and experience Sportsman’s
Governor Jindal said he would also like to see commercial fishing open as quickly and safely as possible. The Governor said, “The FDA has oversight of seafood sold commercially and LDWF has already sent them a proposed plan to open the same areas that the Commission approved for recreational fishing. In fact, LDWF has provided the FDA with input and testing samples that are awaiting the FDA labs to be reviewed. The LWFC passed a resolution urging the FDA to review the testing samples that are sitting in their labs and we support that resolution so we can open commercial fishing quickly in the areas where it is safe.”
The Governor said the reopening of these recreational fishing areas is certainly good news, but
Governor Jindal said, “We remain cautiously optimistic about the recent developments on the BP oil well in the Gulf. Of course, it is too early to declare victory and there is still a lot more work that needs to be done. We know the relief well is the ultimate fix. We have been fighting a war against this oil for months now and we know our battles don’t end even when the well is capped. Millions of gallons of oil are still in the Gulf and some estimates show that oil will continue to hit our shores for many more months or maybe even longer.
“Work to revitalize our coast won’t be done until our water and our shores are completely clean and our wildlife, our communities, and our coastal industries are 100 percent restored. I have no doubt that we will come back stronger than ever before from this disaster, just as we have done in our recovery from four devastating storms in three years.. It’s the perseverance of the people of
(From Jindal Press Release)