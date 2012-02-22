Could Nicks Leave New Orleans Saints? Miami Dolphins Brees; Baby Drew

Is the New Orleans Saints two-time Pro Bowler, Carl Nicks—“nicked off” that he would be willing to depart the Drew Brees-led football team for perhaps, “greener pastures”?

According to ESPN, Nicks might be sending a message to the front office when he told Sirius NFL Radio Tuesday that there haven't been any contract talks with New Orleans yet and that he is thinking the team will sign quarterback Drew Brees before working on him.

“I haven’t talked to (general manager) Mickey (Loomis) at all,’’ said Nicks, who can become an unrestricted free agent on March 13.



Nicks wasn’t asked if his agent was in contact with the Saints. Nicks said he expects the Saints to first sign quarterback Drew Brees to a new deal. The Saints could put a franchise tag on Nicks for $9.4 million.



“I’ve heard a lot of rumors of the franchise tag, which is a lot of money,’’ Nicks said. “If you want to pay me, which I’m not a big fan of, what the franchise tag for an offensive lineman is worth, we might as well work on a deal.’’



Nicks isn’t the only member of the Saints that has a chance to be designated as a franchise player. If the tag isn’t used on Nicks or Brees, it could be used on wide receiver Marques Colston.



Nicks also may have been sending a bit of a message to the front office when asked how he would feel if he is hit with the franchise tag.



“Yes, I’d be upset if I got franchise tagged, straight up and down,’’ Nicks said.

by Ed Staton and Bayoubuzz staff

