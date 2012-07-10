Gays, Liberals War vs. Brad Pitt’s mom is pitiful

Our universities are supposed to be citadels of learning, where the free exchange of ideas is encouraged. Sadly, some liberal activists are more interested in promoting a groupthink mentality where no dissent from left wing orthodoxy is allowed. So, wacko leftists like Michael Moore are encouraged to speak, while principled conservatives like Ann Coulter face hostile protests.

On college campuses throughout this nation, conservative speakers regularly face protests, threats of violence and ugly displays of disorderly conduct from liberal students and faculty members.

This type of reaction is not limited to college campuses as it can be seen throughout the nation. Last week, Jane Pitt, the mother of movie actor Brad Pitt, wrote a letter to the editor of her local newspaper, the Springfield News-Leader. She expressed her strong support for Mitt Romney and recommended that Christians support the GOP candidate despite his Mormon beliefs.

In the letter, Mrs. Pitt stated that she opposed the re-election of President Obama because he “sat in Jeremiah Wright’s church for years, did not hold a public ceremony to mark the National Day of Prayer and is a liberal who supports the killing of unborn babies and same-sex marriage.”

All of Mrs. Pitt’s statements about Obama are completely accurate. In fact, the President does support both gay marriage and abortion, while downplaying the National Day of Prayer. Even worse, the President followed a racist, anti-Semitic, anti-American pastor for two decades. Rev. Jeremiah Wright married the First Couple, baptized their daughters and provided the phrase used in the title of Barack Obama’s book, “The Audacity of Hope.” Clearly, Barack Obama was quite comfortable with Rev. Wright despite the pastor’s history of controversial and venomous sermons.

As a strong Christian, Mrs. Pitt has plenty of reasons to be concerned about the moral values of President Obama. While her belief is shared by millions of faith-filled Christians across the country, Mrs. Pitt has been singled out for a deluge of hatred from gay rights activists and Obama supporters.

Incredibly, Jane Pitt received hate mail and death threats after her letter was published. On Twitter, one lunatic posted that she should “die” while another wanted to “kill the b…” The stream of nasty comments included intolerant gay rights activists who posted, “F…you,” and called the mother of Brad Pitt a “dumb c…”

Many media outlets such as the New York Daily News characterized Jane Pitt’s letter as “anti-gay.” Her “crime” was to express opposition to Obama’s support of same-sex marriage. A belief in traditional marriage is not “anti-gay.” If so, the vast majority of Americans and voters in 31 states who rejected same-sex marriage must be included on the same “anti-gay” list as Jane Pitt.

After being bombarded by a litany of insults and threats, Mrs. Pitt is now reluctant to make any more public statements. While Brad Pitt’s brother came to the defense of his mother, the Hollywood star has not made any comments on the poor treatment his mom received from the gay rights movement that he supports.

Interestingly, when Pitt announced his strong endorsement of gay marriage, no Christian organization announced a campaign to discredit or intimidate the actor. The threats and insults come from one direction, the liberal community and in this case, strident gay rights activists.

These activists want to shut down free speech rights in our country and demonize anyone who disagrees with their viewpoint. The same tactics are used in the discussion about ‘climate change” and a host of other issues.

Americans must fight back against the forces of intolerance that no longer support the First Amendment rights of free speech. A good way to insure free speech is maintained in the United States of America is to support the right of Mrs. Pitt and others to express their opinion; even if it is not shared by Hollywood stars and mean spirited, fanatical liberals. .