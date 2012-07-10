  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Gays, Liberals War vs. Brad Pitt’s mom is pitiful
Tuesday, 10 July 2012 08:02

Gays, Liberals War vs. Brad Pitt’s mom is pitiful

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

hollywoodOn college campuses throughout this nation, conservative speakers regularly face protests, threats of violence and ugly displays of disorderly conduct from liberal students and faculty members.  

Our universities are supposed to be citadels of learning, where the free exchange of ideas is encouraged. Sadly, some liberal activists are more interested in promoting a groupthink mentality where no dissent from left wing orthodoxy is allowed. So, wacko leftists like Michael Moore are encouraged to speak, while principled conservatives like Ann Coulter face hostile protests.  

 

This type of reaction is not limited to college campuses as it can be seen throughout the nation. Last week, Jane Pitt, the mother of movie actor Brad Pitt, wrote a letter to the editor of her local newspaper, the Springfield News-Leader. She expressed her strong support for Mitt Romney and recommended that Christians support the GOP candidate despite his Mormon beliefs.  

In the letter, Mrs. Pitt stated that she opposed the re-election of President Obama because he “sat in Jeremiah Wright’s church for years, did not hold a public ceremony to mark the National Day of Prayer and is a liberal who supports the killing of unborn babies and same-sex marriage.” 

All of Mrs. Pitt’s statements about Obama are completely accurate. In fact, the President does support both gay marriage and abortion, while downplaying the National Day of Prayer. Even worse, the President followed a racist, anti-Semitic, anti-American pastor for two decades. Rev. Jeremiah Wright married the First Couple, baptized their daughters and provided the phrase used in the title of Barack Obama’s book, “The Audacity of Hope.” Clearly, Barack Obama was quite comfortable with Rev. Wright despite the pastor’s history of controversial and venomous sermons.  

As a strong Christian, Mrs. Pitt has plenty of reasons to be concerned about the moral values of President Obama. While her belief is shared by millions of faith-filled Christians across the country, Mrs. Pitt has been singled out for a deluge of hatred from gay rights activists and Obama supporters.  

Incredibly, Jane Pitt received hate mail and death threats after her letter was published. On Twitter, one lunatic posted that she should “die” while another wanted to “kill the b…” The stream of nasty comments included intolerant gay rights activists who posted, “F…you,” and called the mother of Brad Pitt a “dumb c…” 

Many media outlets such as the New York Daily News characterized Jane Pitt’s letter as “anti-gay.” Her “crime” was to express opposition to Obama’s support of same-sex marriage. A belief in traditional marriage is not “anti-gay.” If so, the vast majority of Americans and voters in 31 states who rejected same-sex marriage must be included on the same “anti-gay” list as Jane Pitt.

After being bombarded by a litany of insults and threats, Mrs. Pitt is now reluctant to make any more public statements. While Brad Pitt’s brother came to the defense of his mother, the Hollywood star has not made any comments on the poor treatment his mom received from the gay rights movement that he supports.   

Interestingly, when Pitt announced his strong endorsement of gay marriage, no Christian organization announced a campaign to discredit or intimidate the actor. The threats and insults come from one direction, the liberal community and in this case, strident gay rights activists.   

These activists want to shut down free speech rights in our country and demonize anyone who disagrees with their viewpoint. The same tactics are used in the discussion about ‘climate change” and a host of other issues.  

Americans must fight back against the forces of intolerance that no longer support the First Amendment rights of free speech. A good way to insure free speech is maintained in the United States of America is to support the right of Mrs. Pitt and others to express their opinion; even if it is not shared by Hollywood stars and mean spirited, fanatical liberals. . 

 

Join Our Email List
Email:  

 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

Visit Bayoubuzz's Google Page

Home
http://www.RingsidePolitics.com
Other
http://t.co/87DvOIWoZG
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=8849915
Twitter
https://twitter.com/jeffcrouere
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.crouere
Klout
http://klout.com/jeffcrouere

www.ringsidepolitics.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Jeff Crouere
More in this category: « Jindal breaks ground on LSU Medical Education and Innovation Center in Baton Rouge Drew Brees won't do New Orleans training camp unless deal, now what? »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1