A ccording to the Federal Judge Carl Barbier, who handled the case, BP and the plaintiffs who sued the company after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico have reached a settlement agreement.

Plaintiffs throughout the Gulf claimed damages resulting from what some believe was the worse environmental disaster in U.S. history.

According to the AP, details regarding the exact amount have not been released. The incident had pulverized the Gulf economy and businesses that are still attempting to recover.

