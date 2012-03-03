Hold The Bounty, Drew Brees Gets New Orleans Saints Franchise Tag

Forget New Orleans Saints Bounty-Gate for now. It has been reported that the New Orleans Saints decided to place the franchise tag on no other than free agent quarterback sensation (or is it Mr. "very-good, but not great") Drew Brees earlier than expected. They used the exclusive tag on him, which means he will not be allowed to negotiate with other teams. For weeks, there has been major speculation that the Saints would tag him although there has also been talk of a pending deal between the Saints and their quarterback.

Brees is not compelled to sign the contract and the team and their star quarterback can continue negotiating but other teams would be off-limits to Brees. Should there not be a long-term contract at the finish line-date July 16, the Brees and the Saints have a one-year deal and Brees, once again, would be a free agent for the following year.

There is much discussion as to what Brees might do now that the Saints have been caught with their proverbial jerseys hanging down their legs and now that the Saints and he are not seeing eye-to-eye on dineros.

Would Brees want to stay with what some believe could be a sinking ship--or, would there be more Mutiny on this Bounty, including the Saints personified, Brees . Should the tag continue until the regular season, what type of player would Brees be for a team that could be in much upheavel and for a team he could hold some resentment?

Then, don't forget, there are some players who have said they would only play for Brees, such as tight-end young All-Pro star Jimmy Graham.

Actually, putting it all in perspective, the Brees-salary saga is only a side show as to what is taking place in Saintland today.

Hang on to your hat, or perhaps, your Saints bags. There is a brutal game being played both on and off the gridiron.

