Greg Williams Gets The Hit, What About It Peyton In New Orleans Saints Bountygate?

While the target of the New Orleans Saints controversy has been former defensive co-ordinator Greg Williams, some are wondering about the role and the potential punishment of head coach Sean Payton.

To wit:

He won't. RT @BCunningham_RS Why is Sean Payton getting a pass on this?

1hAndrew Brandt ‏ @adbrandt

As BountyGate unfolds, we are reading reports that where Greg Williams walked, so did the "bounties".

It is reported by the National Football Post that Gregg Williams, who admitted to running such a system for the New Orleans Saints, was the Bills head coach from 2001-03, and had such a system in Buffalo, according to former players.

Safety Coy Wire went on the record to say as much, and oher players said so on the condition of anonymity.

"That's real," Wire told the newspaper by phone. "That happened in Buffalo.

Plus, at least one player has admitted that it occurred when Williams coached the Washington Redskins.

So, how did Sean Payton not know about Williams’s tactics prior to the defensive coordinator’s hiring?

Then, there is "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" behavior of Payton:

The Boston Globe reports:

Then the NFL received some ironclad evidence.

Mike Freeman of cbssports.com reported on an e-mail trail that led back to at least coach Sean Payton. And that Mike Ornstein, a convicted felon for his involvement in selling Super Bowl tickets and memorabilia, was directly involved in the program and contributed to it.

A high-ranking NFL source confirmed Freeman’s report.

When Saints owner Tom Benson directed general manager Mickey Loomis to make sure any bounty program ended, “the evidence showed that Mr. Loomis did not carry out Mr. Benson’s directions,’’ according to the NFL’s findings.

In addition, the league found that Payton “was aware of the allegations, did not make any detailed inquiry or otherwise seek to learn the facts, and failed to stop the bounty program. He never instructed his assistant coaches or players that a bounty program was improper and could not continue.’’

So there is evidence of Loomis, Payton, and Williams - and probably more than a few players - all being less than truthful to NFL investigators.

by Bayoubuzz Staff

Drew Brees and his agent Tom Condom are seeking a contract that averages 23 million per season for the first three years of his deal, sources told ESPN's told Adam Schefter.



That's the same deal Peyton Manning has with the Colts, which soon will be voided so they can move on with Andrew Luck. Former Saints quarterback Archie Manning has seen his son throw recently and believes he is ready to play in the 2012 season.



The Saints and GM Mickey Loomis are offering Brees a five-year contract that averages $18 million a year, which is the average that Manning and the:Patriots' Tom Brady will earn over the life of their contracts.



The Saints put their exclusive-rights franchise tag on Brees on Friday even though they had a deadline of 3 p.m. Monday. The Saints were unable to agree to a long-term deal with Brees and didn't want to risk losing him to another club.



The franchise tag for a quarterback carries a $14.4 million salary-cap hit, but that number will increase later this spring when the quarterback cap numbers are re-evaluated.

by Ed Staton



