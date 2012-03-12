Blaine Kern Says Son, LEAP Fabricated, Misapplied Louisiana Film Tax Credit Info

In an interesting turn of events involving the family feud between Blaine Kern and his son Barry, the elder, Blaine has issued a press release through Stephen Rue relating to a just-developing story involving Blaine Kern Artists applying for Louisiana tax credits through a company named Louisiana Entertainment and Production, LLC (LEAP) .

Kern has been synonymous with New Orleans Mardi Gras.

The press release stated that in part, “Through my counsel I alerted the District Attorney of Orleans Parish and the Legislative Auditor of this fabrication and mis-application and I fully cooperated with them in providing over 1500 documents that my counsel located, all of which pointed to the fact that the tax credits applied for and sold by LEAP were not based on any legal or legitimate basis.”

Here is the press release:

I have not been in control of Blaine Kern Artists, Inc. for several years. The reason for that is that my son, Barry Kern was put in place as the president/manager of the company some years ago and then when I found out that he was mismanaging the company, I sought to re-take control since I was the majority shareholder. However the Civil District Court prevented me from doing so.

During the interim, I learned that Barry Kern, Mike Arata, John and Patrick Calhoun had made application for and sold Louisiana Tax Credits involving BKA, Inc. through a company identified as Louisiana Entertainment and Production, LLC (LEAP) which was owned and or controlled by them through which tax credits of almost $1 million were applied for to the State and sold to various individuals, based an alleged expenditures of BKA, Inc. Through my counsel I alerted the District Attorney of Orleans Parish and the Legislative Auditor of this fabrication and mis-application and I fully cooperated with them in providing over 1500 documents that my counsel located, all of which pointed to the fact that the tax credits applied for and sold by LEAP were not based on any legal or legitimate basis.

I also understand that the company, BKA, Inc. never received any benefits or monies from the sale of the tax credits but it all went to the principals of LEAP and to Barry Kern.

In all other respects the Audit performed by the Legislative Auditor is correct as far as I know.

According to the Times Picayune this morning, “nearly $1 million in tax credits designed to spur on Louisiana's film industry instead offset the construction costs of Mardi Gras floats built in 2006 by Blaine Kern Artists, according to a report from the legislative auditor's office. The studio claimed the construction of the floats was part of the production cost for "Blaine Kern's Mardi Gras: Building of the Greatest Free Show on Earth," a documentary that was never released for distribution.”

