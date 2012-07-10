  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 10 July 2012

Drew Brees won't do New Orleans training camp unless deal, now what?

Saints fleurESPN reports that holdout Drew Brees won't report to training camp on July 27 without a long-term deal in place by Monday at 3 p.m.

ESPN also said that Brees hasn't responded to the June 1 offer and also said the Saints didn't know about Brees' intention to hold out of training camp until it was reported on ESPN. Brees has said he has a plan if the deal doesn't get done, but he hasn't said what that plan is.


It is believed that the June 1 offer would pay Brees more than $19.2 million per year, making him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Mike Triplett of The Times-Picayune joined PFT Liveon Tuesday to talk about the Brees situation.  These new developments could diminish the optimism that a long-term deal would will get done before Monday at 3 p.m.

 

Triplett wrote today that "it would be a "stunning upset" if a a deal was not done by Monday at 4 pm EST, the franchise tender deadline.

Triplett might not be the only one stunned as Saints fans have suffered more turnovers than the black and gold would normally suffer during the Era of the Aint's. 

Saints tackle Zach Strief said Brees is like the engine in a car. How far can you go without an engine?

 

Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
