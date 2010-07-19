BP Leaking Oil From Top, Seepage 2 Miles Away

According to the AP, a White House spokesman says BP’s ruptured oil well is leaking at the top, along with seepage

The AP says that leaks could mean the cap on the well has to be opened to prevent oil and gas from escaping elsewhere.

The mechanical cap on the well stopped the flow of oil into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday which for the past few days has been one of the only signs of optimism regarding the BP oil spill the nation has enjoyed since the April 20 explosion.

Also this morning, Thad Allen, the National Incident Commander revealed the US and BP shared a difference in approach concerning what to do with the testing of the well. Allen had sent a letter to BP which indicated a riff between the two.

Later on Monday, US announced that the cap would stay on temporarily despite seepage of oil.