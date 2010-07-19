  • You are here:  
Monday, 19 July 2010 15:17

BP Leaking Oil From Top, Seepage 2 Miles Away

According to the AP, a White House spokesman says BP’s ruptured oil well is leaking at the top, along with seepage
The AP says that leaks could mean the cap on the well has to be opened to prevent oil and gas from escaping elsewhere.

The mechanical cap on the well stopped the flow of oil into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday which for the past few days has been one of the only signs of optimism regarding the  BP oil spill the nation has enjoyed since  the April 20 explosion.
Also this morning, Thad Allen, the National  Incident Commander revealed the US and  BP shared a difference in approach concerning  what to do  with the testing of the well.  Allen had sent a letter to BP which indicated a riff between the two.

Later on Monday, US announced  that  the cap would stay on temporarily despite seepage of oil.

